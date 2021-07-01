Sabhaku Namaskaram Film (2022): Forged | Songs | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Sabhaku Namaskaram is an upcoming Telugu language comedy-drama from the debutant path of Mallampati Sateesh. It options Allari Naresh in lead roles. After opting critical function in Naandhi final 12 months, he performs a hilarious comeback within the film. Additionally, it’s the 58th movie within the cinema business. The film is produced via Mahesh Koneru below the banner East Coast Productions. Whilst the dialogues are scripted via Abburi Ravi. The makers of the film will announce quickly the feminine lead and different forged, group participants. The film is predicted to free up in Mid 2022.