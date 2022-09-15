Sable will bring his artistic journey to PS5, with additional features and launch window

The game developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury launched on PC and Xbox consoles last year.

If nothing comes to mind when you hear the name Sable, surely you recognize this title developed by Shedworks thanks to its particular artistic section. The game developed by Raw Fury it launched in 2021 on PC and Xbox consoles, but is now coming to PlayStation 5.

With the trailer that you have located at the top of the news, those responsible have announced that Sable will be released on PS5 in late 2022 and, although it does not have a specific release date set on the platform, it should not take too long to arrive. In fact, the game profile is now available on the PS Store.

It will have functions of the DualSenseAs a curiosity, clarify that the title will not be released without further ado on the new generation PlayStation console, but will have additional features focused on the possibilities of the DualSense, the PS5 controller that has adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. In addition, a new fishing minigame will be available.

“Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey in which you will accompany Sable during her glide, an initiation rite that will take her through vast deserts and impressive landscapes full of wonders from other times and spacecraft wreckage. Explore the dunes on the back of your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and meet other nomads as you unravel forgotten mysteries and discover who really hides behind that mask,” reads the official description of the game.

This announcement has been made in the context of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, which is currently being held after having started this week. If you want to be aware of all the news that comes out, it is advisable to take a look at the conference calendar of the event, where we leave you the different dates and times of the broadcasts.

3D Games Discord

More about: Sable, Raw Fury Games, Shedworks and PS5.