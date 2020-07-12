Sabrina boss reveals season five would have featured Riverdale crossover

Look away now should you’re nonetheless not over the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancellation: the teenage witch was due a Riverdale crossover story.

A minimum of that’s what we are able to glean from am intriguing tweet from Riverdale and Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Whereas promising followers the present’s fourth and last season would be “our greatest but”, he stated a fifth run of the Netflix present would inform the “Witch Battle” story.

Thanks for all of the love, #sabrinanetflix followers. Half 4 is our greatest but and Half Five, “Witch Battle,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued within the pages of #CAOS comedian ebook… ????????☠️????????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

A story at present unravelling within the Sabrina comics, this plot sees the teenage witch (performed by Kiernan Shipka on-screen) cross paths with Riverdale residents, together with Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes).

Talking beforehand concerning the Sabrina cancellation, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa informed TV Line: “The solid, starting with Kiernan as everybody’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute pleasure.

“I’m past grateful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everybody for pouring a lot love into this darkish dream of a present.

“I’m additionally grateful to our companions at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Tv and Archie Comics for letting us inform the story we needed to inform, the way in which we needed to inform it. We will’t wait for everybody to see Half 4.”

The primary season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – primarily based on the comics of the identical identify – was launched in October 2018. The following two runs arrived in April 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

The fourth and last season of Sabrina is predicted to air later this yr and can see The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale.

Because the Netflix synopsis teases: “The coven should battle every terrifying risk one-by-one (The Bizarre, The Returned, The Darkness to call just a few), all main as much as…The Void, which is the Finish of All Issues.”

Riverdale can be anticipated to return for a fourth collection, nonetheless manufacturing has been halted to due the coronavirus pandemic.

You possibly can watch seasons 1-Three of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix. Take a look at our lists of the finest TV exhibits and finest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information for one thing else to look at.