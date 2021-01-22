Sabrina Carpenter Addresses ‘Drivers License’ Drama in New Song

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, newly signed to Island Data, is making a splash together with her shock first launch on the label: a track that clearly addresses the drama surrounding her, “Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Collection” stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, and Rodrigo’s smash hit, “Drivers License.”

Many followers have speculated that Rodrigo’s track is concerning the rumored relationship between Bassett and Carpenter. Rodrigo has persistently deflected questions concerning the track, saying who it’s about will not be essential.

Nevertheless, one thing almost obtained below Carpenter’s pores and skin: “Possibly then we might faux/ There’s no gravity in the phrases we write/ Possibly you didn’t imply it/ Possibly blonde was the one rhyme.”

In Rodrigo’s track, which broke the Spotify file for many streams in a day and debuted on the prime of the charts this week, she sings: “And also you’re most likely with that blonde woman/ Who at all times made me doubt/ She’s a lot older than me/ She’s every thing I’m insecure about.”

Hear the track and skim the lyrics beneath.

LYRICS:

Possibly we might’ve been mates

If I met you in one other life

Possibly then we might faux

There’s no gravity in the phrases we write

Possibly you didn’t imply it

Possibly blonde was the one rhyme

The one rhyme

Need my coronary heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no

I’m joyful and also you hate it hate it oh

And I’m not asking you to let it go however

You been tellin’ your aspect

So I’ll be tellin’ mine

You’ll be able to strive

To get below my below my below my pores and skin

Whereas he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah

I want you knew that even you

Can’t get below my pores and skin

If I don’t allow you to in

You’re tellin’ it how u see it

Like reality is no matter you determine

Some folks will imagine it

And a few will learn in between the strains

You’re placing me in the highlight

However I’ve been below all of it my life, all my life

Need my coronary heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no

I’m joyful and also you hate it hate it oh

And I’m not asking you to let it go however

You been tellin’ your aspect

So I’ll be tellin’ mine

You’ll be able to strive

To get below my below my below my pores and skin

Whereas he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah

I want you knew that even you

Can’t get below my pores and skin

If I don’t allow you to in

You’ll be able to strive

To get below my below my below my pores and skin

Whereas he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah

I want you knew that even you

Can’t get below my pores and skin

If I don’t allow you to in

BRIDGE:

I simply hope that at some point

We each can snigger about it

When it’s not in our face

Received’t have to bounce round it

Don’t drive your self insane

It received’t at all times be this manner

You’ll be able to strive

To get below my below my below my pores and skin

Whereas he’s on mine

Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah

I want you knew that even you

Can’t get below my pores and skin

If I don’t allow you to in