Sabrina Carpenter Addresses ‘Drivers License’ Drama in New Song

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, newly signed to Island Data, is making a splash together with her shock first launch on the label: a track that clearly addresses the drama surrounding her, “Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Collection” stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, and Rodrigo’s smash hit, “Drivers License.”
Many followers have speculated that Rodrigo’s track is concerning the rumored relationship between Bassett and Carpenter. Rodrigo has persistently deflected questions concerning the track, saying who it’s about will not be essential.
Nevertheless, one thing almost obtained below Carpenter’s pores and skin: “Possibly then we might faux/ There’s no gravity in the phrases we write/ Possibly you didn’t imply it/ Possibly blonde was the one rhyme.”
In Rodrigo’s track, which broke the Spotify file for many streams in a day and debuted on the prime of the charts this week, she sings: “And also you’re most likely with that blonde woman/ Who at all times made me doubt/ She’s a lot older than me/ She’s every thing I’m insecure about.”
Hear the track and skim the lyrics beneath.
LYRICS:
Possibly we might’ve been mates
If I met you in one other life
Possibly then we might faux
There’s no gravity in the phrases we write
Possibly you didn’t imply it
Possibly blonde was the one rhyme
The one rhyme
Need my coronary heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no
I’m joyful and also you hate it hate it oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go however
You been tellin’ your aspect
So I’ll be tellin’ mine
You’ll be able to strive
To get below my below my below my pores and skin
Whereas he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah
I want you knew that even you
Can’t get below my pores and skin
If I don’t allow you to in
You’re tellin’ it how u see it
Like reality is no matter you determine
Some folks will imagine it
And a few will learn in between the strains
You’re placing me in the highlight
However I’ve been below all of it my life, all my life
Need my coronary heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no
I’m joyful and also you hate it hate it oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go however
You been tellin’ your aspect
So I’ll be tellin’ mine
You’ll be able to strive
To get below my below my below my pores and skin
Whereas he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah
I want you knew that even you
Can’t get below my pores and skin
If I don’t allow you to in
You’ll be able to strive
To get below my below my below my pores and skin
Whereas he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah
I want you knew that even you
Can’t get below my pores and skin
If I don’t allow you to in
BRIDGE:
I simply hope that at some point
We each can snigger about it
When it’s not in our face
Received’t have to bounce round it
Don’t drive your self insane
It received’t at all times be this manner
You’ll be able to strive
To get below my below my below my pores and skin
Whereas he’s on mine
Yeah all on my all on my all on my pores and skin yeah
I want you knew that even you
Can’t get below my pores and skin
If I don’t allow you to in
