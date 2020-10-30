Sacha Baron Cohen Donates to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter’s Community

Sacha Baron Cohen has donated $100,000 to “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” babysitter Jeanise Jones’ group in Oklahoma. As first reported by Individuals, the cash can be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma Metropolis at Jones’ request, to present shelter and meals to group members.

Jones, the 62-year-old favourite in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” signed onto the venture when the “Borat” staff visited her church, searching for a maternal sort for a documentary movie. For her vital function as Tutar Sagdiyev’s babysitter, Jones shared with Selection that she was paid $3,600 for her efficiency.

“I can’t say it was truthful as a result of they knew it was going to be a film, and I didn’t,” she mentioned about her pay. “I simply thought I used to be doing a documentary about how we do issues in America, however I blame myself for not studying after I signed these papers.”

Earlier this week, Ebenezer’s pastor Derrick Scobey launched a GoFundMe that has raised over $130,000 for Jones, who misplaced her job earlier this 12 months. “She wasn’t paid a lot cash in any respect for her function on this film. … She’s unemployed proper now due to Covid. Beforehand, she labored on a job for 32 years,” he wrote on the fundraising web page.

The pastor continued, encouraging followers to specific gratitude in a “tangible means”: “A lot of you’ve reached from all over the world to say thanks, so I assumed it could be nice to give individuals a car to say thanks in a tangible means. Please take into account giving a contribution to merely to say thanks to Jeanise for being an ethical compass and a light-weight shining in darkness on this film.”