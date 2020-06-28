Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Conservative Rally Into Singing Racist Lyrics – Variety

Sacha Baron Cohen has pulled off his newest prank.

Variety can verify the comic and star of the political satire present “Who Is America?” infiltrated a conservative rally in Washington on Saturday, making his manner on stage and getting some individuals within the crowd to sing racist lyrics about President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the “Wuhan flu.”

The rally, titled “March for Our Rights 3,” was organized by the Washington Three Percenters, a right-wing militia group, on Saturday. Based on social media posts from the occasion’s organizers, Baron Cohen disguised himself because the chief of a political motion committee who needed to sponsor the rally. He introduced his personal safety crew who prevented organizers from kicking him off stage as soon as he started singing and turning off the ability to his microphone.

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (native rightwing militia) occasion in Olympia a couple of minutes in the past. A final-minute large donor paid to sponsor the occasion, and rent safety… After which that safety stored the organizers from getting on stage to cease Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

As soon as on stage and in disguise, Baron Cohen carried out a music with a band and had members of the group repeat phrases again to him. The lyrics talked about injecting Obama, Clinton and Fauci with the “Wuhan flu” and chopping up members of the World Well being Group “just like the Saudis do.”

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his ass. He should be smoking grass. I ain’t mendacity, it ain’t no jokes. Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up just like the Saudis do,” Baron Cohen sang.

Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington militia occasion in Olympia at present. A final-minute large donor paid to sponsor the occasion, and rent safety & then that safety stored the organizers from getting on stage to cease Cohen “Whatcha gonna do? Chop em up just like the Saudis do”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qnYMNYLv1l — Justice for Floyd ➡️ I Cannot Breathe (@InsideASCIF) June 28, 2020

Baron Cohen has made a profession out of pranking unwitting victims into doing and saying embarrassing issues on digital camera. Within the first season of “Who Is America?” he pranked Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Jill Stein, Roy Moore and O.J. Simpson.