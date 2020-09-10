Sacha Dhawan “would really love” Doctor Who comeback as The Grasp: “I’m sure he’ll be inclined to make another go to”

The most up-to-date collection of Doctor Who revealed Sacha Dhawan as the newest model of iconic villain the Grasp, together with his interpretation of the character shortly incomes a legion of followers.

Dhawan appeared in 4 of 10 episodes aired earlier in 2020, with finale The Timeless Youngsters pitting him in opposition to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in a fairly actually explosive confrontation on the Time Lords’ dwelling planet of Gallifrey.

However was the Grasp vaporised within the detonation set off by Ko Sharmus (Ian McElhinney)? In the event you hear carefully, he can be heard off-screen saying “All of you, via right here, now!” as the ‘Demise Particle’ is launched, implying that the Grasp – and presumably his military of ‘CyberMasters’ – escaped.

Talking to RadioTimes.com to promote his involvement in Sky Youngsters’ new mindfulness collection Dreamflight, Dhawan stated: “The factor is… what I really like in regards to the Grasp is which you could put him within the darkest, harmful, most not possible conditions… and he’ll at all times discover a means of getting out of them. How, I don’t know!”

We’re taking that as affirmation of survival – although Dhawan was fast to add that he’s not but been approached about returning to Doctor Who for its upcoming 13th collection.

“There’s been no discuss me coming again,” he insisted. “I do know they’re planning another collection and I’m ready for that cellphone name.

“I might really love to come again. I’m simply really excited to see, if I do come again, the place they’d take the character. Y’know, the Grasp’s so unpredictable, he can get out of something! I’m sure he’ll be inclined to make another go to. I hope!”



The Grasp’s plots had been as deranged as ever in collection 12, from teaming up with a malevolent alien race within the type of the Kasaavin (will he by no means be taught?) to destroying Gallifrey and fusing the Cybermen’s biology with the Time Lords’ personal to create a ‘Grasp race’ with the facility to regenerate.

“It’s fairly intimidating,” Dhawan stated of a doable comeback. “As a result of if I do come again, I want to come again with an greater bang. I don’t need to disappoint the followers. However I’ve received to await that cellphone name, so I’m not getting too careworn but!”

Doctor Who will return to BBC One for a festive particular in late 2020 / early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Information.