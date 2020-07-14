Sachi Pilot News: Sachin Pilot does not want to work with Ashok Gehlot, has given challenge to prove majority

Jaipur / New Delhi: Ashok Gehlot’s government is facing a crisis in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are confused about majority and minority. At the same time, the meeting of Congress Legislature Party was scheduled to take place but due to delay in the meeting, the meeting could not be started. However, the party and top leaders are still trying to convince the pilot. Please tell that Sachin Pilot has also challenged Ashok Gehlot to prove his majority. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis: BTP issued whip to be neutral for both MLAs

If sources of Congress are to be believed, Sachin Pilot has refused to work with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister. For this reason, Rahul Gandhi has spoken to Sachin Pilot 1 time, Priyanka Gandhi 4 times, Ahmed Patel 15 times and Chindabaran 6 times. But Sachin Pilot has categorically refused to work with Ashok Gehlot.

Let me tell you that the Congress Legislature Party meeting was going to be held in Jaipur at 10 am today. An invitation was also sent to Sachin Pilot in this regard. Let us know that many top leaders of the party want to end the dispute between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in this meeting. For this reason, they are constantly trying to convince Sachin Pilot, but Pilot and his supported legislators are still keeping distance from the meeting.