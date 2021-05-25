Sachin Pilgaonkar (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sachin Pilgaonkar (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Sachin Pilgaonkar is an Indian actor, director, singer, manufacturer, and writer of flicks and TV. He has contributed to a hit movies like Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Balika Badhu (1976), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), and Nadiya Ke Paar (1982) as a outstanding actor and made a reputation for himself in India. He has labored in Hindi, Marathi, and Bhojpuri films and has performed, produced, and directed a hit comedy presentations on Indian tv.

Sachin Pilgaonkar was once born on 12 August 1957 in Pilgaon, Goa, India. His father’s title is Past due Shree Sharad Pilgaonkar, who ran a printing press. He has a sister named Trupti.

Pilgaonkar started his profession as a tender artist. He was once to look in Madhavrao Shinde’s Soonbai in 1961, the plans didn’t materialize. He was once decided on for the movie via Marathi Ha Maza Marg Ekla on the age of four. As a tender actor, he carried out within the Dharmendra Meena Kumari with Majhli Didi. He has seemed in notable movies like Jewel Thief, Chanda Aur Bijali, Brahmachari, and Mela. He moved into primary roles for a brief duration with Geet Gaata Chal from Rajshri Productions, for which he projected in entrance of Sarika. The couple labored for Balika Badhu in 1976, Faculty Woman and Nadiya Ke Paar.

After the film Trishul, he became to reinforce roles and made tremendous hit movies like Sholay, Avtaar, Sur Sangam, and Satte Pe Satta. In 1992, he directed Prem Deewane via Subhash Ghai, Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai in 1996. In 2011, he directed and carried out Jaana Pehchani. He featured in Katyar Kaljat Ghusli in 2015.

Sachin, with Lakshikant Berde, Ashok Saraf, and, Mahesh Kothari shaped a a hit quartet, with a number of a hit movies within the Marathi films within the Eighties and Nineties. He became his consideration to Indian tv within the Nineties, he directed the Hindi comedy Tu Tu Major Major on Megastar Plus. Sachin directed a display Rin 123 at the channel DD Metro. In 2006, along with his spouse, Supriya, he received the truth display Nach Baliye. He has anchored Hindi musical performances like Chalti ka Naam Antakshari and more than a few different occasions and awards ceremonies of the movie Marath. In 2007 he started a brand new display on Zee Marathi, referred to as Eka Peksha Ek, in response to dance, discovering hidden talents in all areas of Maharashtra. He emerged as a pass judgement on at the ability display of fact comedy Chhote Miyan in 2009 on TV colours.

Pilgaonkar has been directing Marathi films from the Eighties. He started directing with the movie Mai Baap in 1982. Different films like Gamma Jammat and Maza Pati Karodpati.

Top 5′ 7″ Toes Weight 65 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Travelling, Studying Books

Sachin Pilgaonkar tied the knot with the well-known actress Supriya Pilgaonkar in 1985. The couple were given blessed with a child woman in 1989 named Shriya Pilgaonkar. She is an excessively a hit actress now.

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Supriya Pilgaonkar

Marriage Date 1985 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Sachin Pilgaonkar was once born and taken up in Goa, India.

He received the Nationwide Award for the Marathi movie Ha Maza Marg Ekla.

He was once awarded ₹4 million in Nach Baliye, crushed 9 different superstar contestant pairs.

Sachin gained the nineteenth Nationwide Movie Awards (1971)- Nationwide Movie Award for Perfect Kid Artist for Ajab Tuje Sarkar.

He gained a Filmfare Award in 1978.

He received the Filmfare Marathi Award for Perfect Actor for the movie Katyar Kalijat Ghusli in 2016.

