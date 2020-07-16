Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia should have waited rather than rebel: Moily

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said that the party had given a lot to both Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia and should have waited rather than rebelled. He also said that the action taken by Scindia and Pilot is suicidal and he will never be made Chief Minister in BJP. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s big statement amid Sachin Pilot’s rebellion, said- Those who want to leave the party, go away

In a phone conversation with Bengaluru, Moily said, “There is no time to think who is right or who is wrong, but the question is about the integrity of the party, which has to be maintained.” Pilot got everything, he was an MP, he was a Union Minister, he was also made PCC Chief and Deputy Chief Minister. ” Also Read – BJP MP, who defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia, now showed this kind of fire, people said …

Moily’s remarks come a day after the dismissal of Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President for adopting a rebel attitude against Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. The former Union Minister further said that the party understands the aspirations, “but one has to learn to work within the party structure.” Also Read – Sachin Pilot Come, Prove Majority In Legislative Party And Take Your Right: Congress

Moily said, “You cannot have ambition to rise at the expense of the party.” The pilot should have waited patiently. Of course he was working for the party and no one denies it. ” Moily also said that hard work does not mean that one should break the rules.

He said that Pilot should have attended the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and as a PCC president he should have done a responsible job. On the question of old versus new faces in the Congress party, Moily said that it is not a question of old and new. With all these contradictions, the Congress has stood for 135 years.

The Kamal Nath government collapsed after losing Scindia in Madhya Pradesh in March and similarly the pilot rebelled against Gehlot in Rajasthan, so he said, “What has Scindia done after giving all the importance?” Moily said that the Chief Ministers are elected on the basis of the number of MLAs’ support in one’s favor. Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Gehlot in Rajasthan were made the chief ministers under the democratic process.

Moily said, “Be it Scindia or Pilot, they should have waited for their chance. He will never become Chief Minister in BJP. So it is suicidal for both the pilot and Scindia. ” He also clarified that the doors of the Congress Party are still open to the pilot.

Asked what action the party would take if it did not attend the CLP meeting in the next two days. Moily said that the question of any other action depends on their decisions. Moily also stressed the role of party general secretaries and state in-charge, saying that these days many of them are not ‘vigilant’ and do not understand the problems faced by local party units.