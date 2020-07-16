Sachin Pilot called senior Congress leader and said- Help, listen to this laughed leader, then …

new Delhi: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot approached Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Abhishek Manu Singhvi) for legal help to fight the legal battle against the notices issued for disqualification. When contacted by senior Congress spokesperson and noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, he said, “Two days ago, he called me. He is a good friend and I have great respect for him. I told them that it is not honorable for me to advise them, without telling them that I am advising the opposition. ” Singhvi said, “So, we both laughed.” Also Read – Sachin Pilot camp demand fulfilled on disqualification notice, Rajasthan High Court said – Double bench will hear

Meanwhile, Pilot and his 18 loyal MLAs on Thursday moved the Rajasthan High Court against Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s issuance of disqualification notice. While Pilot approached the court for relief, the Congress strategically called two meetings of the Legislature Party in two days and appealed to Pilot to attend the meeting. Also Read – This party changed its intention, said- We will not meet with Sachin Pilot, will soon meet Ashok Gehlot

Legal experts say that Congress wants to implement clause (a) of paragraph 2 of the 10th schedule. The Speaker has issued a show cause notice to Pilot and his associate MLAs. Explain that the dispute between Sachin Pilot and Congress has now reached the High Court. Hearing is going on in this case in the High Court. Sachin Pilot camp has reached Rajasthan, High Court on the notice of the Speaker. The Sachin Pilot camp has argued that they are not involved in anti-party activities in any way. He has not done any such work against the Gehlot government. In this case, why has a notice of disqualification been given. Also, the meeting was outside the House and notice cannot be given for not attending the meeting outside the House. Sachin Pilot camp says that he is in Congress only. He has loyalty to the Congress. Also Read – Sachin Pilot camp knocked on the door of High Court, demand of hearing in two judges’ bench

In the High Court, on behalf of Congress, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Sachin Pilot are lobbying for the Mukul Rohatgi hearing. This petition has been filed by MLA Prithviraj Meena. Sachin Pilot along with his 19 MLAs revolted for the Gehlot government. He said that the Gehlot government is in the minority. Amid protests that lasted for several days, Ashok Gehlot won the government by winning the game in Rajasthan. In a major action, the Congress removed Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and State President. However, the Congress took a slightly softer stance by Sachin Pilot and asked him to return. After this, a petition has also been filed before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for disqualification. Sachin Pilot camp has gone to the High Court against this.