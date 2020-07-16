Sachin Pilot camp knocked on the door of High Court, demand of hearing in two judges’ bench

new Delhi: The dispute between the Sachin Pilot camp and the Congress has now reached the High Court. A hearing was held in this matter in the High Court. The hearing was conducted through a video conference. With the start of the hearing, it was also postponed. The Sachin Pilot camp has demanded that a hearing be held by judges rather than double benches. Because this is a big issue. Sachin Pilot camp has reached Rajasthan, High Court on the notice of the Speaker. The High Court was hearing by single bench. Also Read – Sachin Pilot called senior Congress leader and said- Help, both leaders laughed, then …

The Sachin Pilot camp has argued that they are not involved in anti-party activities in any way. He has not done any such work against the Gehlot government. In this case, why has a notice of disqualification been given. Also, the meeting was outside the House and notice cannot be given for not attending the meeting outside the House. Sachin Pilot camp says that he is in Congress only. He has loyalty to the Congress.

In the High Court, on behalf of Congress, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Sachin Pilot are lobbying for the Mukul Rohatgi hearing. This petition has been filed by MLA Prithviraj Meena.

Let me tell you that Sachin Pilot along with his 19 MLAs had revolted for the Gehlot government. He said that the Gehlot government is in the minority. Amid protests that lasted for several days, Ashok Gehlot won the government by winning the game in Rajasthan. In a major action, the Congress removed Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and State President. However, the Congress took a slightly softer stance by Sachin Pilot and asked him to return. After this, a petition has also been filed before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for disqualification. Sachin Pilot camp has gone to the High Court against this.