Sachin Pilot in support of making Rahul Gandhi as Congress President, told the heart

New Delhi: On Sunday, a day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has said that most party workers would like Rahul Gandhi as the President of Congress. Let me tell you that Sachin Pilot's statement has come at a time when there are two factions in the party, one of which says that Sonia Gandhi should continue as the party president, while the other faction says that Rahul Gandhi will again be part of the party. Be handed the command

Speaking on his heart, Sachin Pilot said on Sunday, "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the good of the people and the party. Now the time has come to form and consolidate consensus. When we unite, our future will be stronger. Most party workers would like to see Rahul ji leading the party. "

Let us know that a day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on Sunday, after a letter was written to Sonia Gandhi by 23 senior leaders, a political whirlwind broke out within the party and the party on the issue of leadership two There was a split in the camp.

With the news of this letter seeking to make the party full-time and grassroots active president and change the organization from top to bottom, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Many other senior and young leaders of the party expressed confidence in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and insisted that only the Gandhi-Nehru family can keep the party united.

The CWC is scheduled to meet on Monday morning through video conference, in which the Chief Ministers of party-ruled states will participate in addition to its members. Some reports said that in this meeting, Sonia Gandhi could offer to resign as the interim president of the party, although Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Sonia has not expressed any such intention in talks with anyone.