Sachin Pilot is in touch with BJP, Congress can leave anytime, said- don’t tolerate dishonesty

new Delhi: In Rajasthan, Congress deputy CM and state president Sachin Pilot has caused a big revolt. Sachin Pilot is ready to follow the path of Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined BJP (BJP) from Congress. Sachin Pilot, who has gone against his own government, has said that Ashok Gahlot Government is in a minority. More than 30 MLAs are with him. Although Sachin Pilot has not given any indication to leave the Congress yet, big news is coming from sources that Sachin Pilot can leave Congress anytime. He can join BJP by taking around 30 MLAs with him. Sources also say that Sachin Pilot is constantly in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sachin Pilot has said that no one wants to leave his house but dishonesty is not tolerated. Also Read – Legislature party meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence, reached more than 90 MLAs

The crisis is on the Congress government in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot is in a mood for rebellion. Till now, news was coming that 19 MLAs are with Sachin Pilot, but there is a big news quoting sources that there are 30 MLAs in Sachin Pilot’s camp. Along with this, some independent MLAs are also in touch with Sachin Pilot. Meanwhile, Sachin Palayat has also made it clear that he will not participate in the Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held in Jaipur on Monday. Also Read – Political crisis of Rajasthan: Surjewala said – Congress leadership talked to Sachin Pilot many times, Gehlot government has absolute majority

It has been reported earlier that 12 MLAs of Rajasthan Congress are camping in ITC Grand India, a five-star hotel in Manesar, Gurugram. These MLAs have reportedly decided to support the Bharatiya Janata Party. About 40 BJP MLAs have also been kept in this hotel, as the top leadership feels that they can go with the Congress. Effective BJP leaders from Rajasthan and Delhi reached here on Saturday evening with these MLAs. Pilot reportedly met these MLAs here on Saturday evening. Also Read – Meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence with more than 90 MLAs, IT raids on party leaders in Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan