Sachin Pilot may have to be removed from the post of Ashok Gehlot, but Congress has these 5 options

Jaipur: The political crisis in Rajasthan is still going on, Ashok Gehlot's government is still clouded by the crisis. On one hand, Sachin Pilot says that Gehlot has a minority. At the same time, Ashok Gehlot says that he has majority. But in such a situation, when Ashok Gehlot is claiming to have a majority with his government, then what is his basis? On what basis can Gehlot now save his government. Many believe that now the exercise to convince angry MLAs will be intensified. But there is a political crisis in Rajasthan. In such a situation, what options does Ashok Gehlot have to save his government.

1- Ashok Gehlot will have to prove his majority in the floor test. However, it is certain that Ashok Gehlot will not ask to do the floor test until the BJP demands the floor test from the governor. All the Congress MLAs have been accommodated in a hotel in Jaipur. It means that Ashok Gehlot is also afraid of losing power.

2- Sachin Pilot used to come from the Gurjar community and was in the position of Deputy Chief Minister in the state. Because of this, now two Deputy Chief Ministers should be made on the lines of UP to keep the Gurjar vote and Dalit vote. One represents the Gurjar community and the other represents the Meena or Dalit community.

3- Ashok Gehlot should not leave any chance to woo those close to Sachin Pilot. They should give a place in the cabinet to those close to Sachin Pilot or establish him in some good position.

4- Now they too make a dent in the BJP and its alliance partners and try to break the opposition MLAs.

5- A Coordination Committee should be set up. So that the words of angry MLAs and ministers are heard and their problems are resolved. So that Ashok Gehlot does not have to face challenges again in future.