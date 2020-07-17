Sachin Pilot May Return in Congress: Sachin Pilot is looking for a way back! Long talk with this veteran Congressman

Sachin Pilot May Return in Congress: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has badly beaten young leader Sachin Pilot in the struggle for power. On the other hand, for Sachin Pilot, who revolted with his colleagues from CM, the road ahead seems almost closed. In such a situation, Sachin Pilot wants to return to the party again (Sachin Pilot May Retun In Congress). It is not us, but the statements coming from Sachin Pilot and his political moves in the last two-three days. Also Read – Audio-video war in Rajasthan, 7th time Congress MLA accuses CM OSD

Now it has been decided that despite the revolt of Sachin Pilot, the present Ashok Gehlot Govt Safe of Rajasthan is safe. Ashok Gehlot, an expert player in politics, cleverly made this whole episode in his favor. Along with keeping the party MLAs with him, he also supported the Congress leadership and made Sachin Pilot his most rival in the state Congress. Also Read – Hanuman Beniwal’s sensational accusation: Vasundhara Raje along with Gehlot rescued Congress government, called legislators

Now it seems that Sachin Pilot has also understood this. He has probably assumed that he has failed in his attempt to evict the Ashok Gehlot government. That is why, Sachin Pilot, who has been attending the meeting of the Congress High Command Legislature Party recently and bypassing the request to resolve the issue by negotiation, is now showing softness in his stand. Also Read – Sachin Pilot camp demand fulfilled on disqualification notice, Rajasthan High Court said – Double bench will hear

Two days ago Sachin made it clear that he is not going to the BJP. Then he said that in order to spoil his relationship with the Gandhi family, false news is being run about him. Now Sachin Pilot himself has a long phone conversation with P. Chidambaram, a veteran Congress leader and very close to the Gandhi family. Earlier, Sachin Pilot had talked to senior Congress leader and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

P. Chidambaram is a permanent member of the Congress Working Committee. In this conversation, Chidambaram told the Indian Express that in this conversation he told Sachin Pilot that the Congress leadership had invited him to discuss the issue publicly and resolve it. Do not let this opportunity pass you by.

The newspaper quoted another senior leader interacting with Sachin Pilot as saying that if Sachin wants to return to Pilot, he will be given a respectable return. He said that if Sachin Pilot wants to return, the disqualification action initiated against the MLAs of his camp can also be stopped.