Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi, met Priyanka too, rebel MLAs said- the matter will be resolved soon

new Delhi: There has been some relief news for the Congress in the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi has met the angry Sachin Pilot. With this, Sachin Pilot has also met Priyanka Gandhi. After meeting with the Congress leadership, it is believed that the political crisis of the Congress in Rajasthan may end. At the same time, MLAs of Pilot's camp also say that we are in touch with the Congress leadership. The Congress leadership has assured that all issues will be resolved.

Last month, Sachin Pilot showed rebel attitude. He went to a hotel in Gurgaon, Haryana with 19 MLAs, is still there. He had said that the Ashok Gehlot government is a minority. After this there was a stir in the politics of Rajasthan. The Congress was removed from the post of state president and deputy CM by Sachin Pilot, who showed rebel attitude. Many Congress leaders had given statements that Sachin Pilot is going to join BJP. But Sachin Pilot has repeatedly made it clear that he will not join the BJP at any cost. Even after the party's action, he is still in the Congress. After this, Ashok Gehlot and many Congress leaders had expressed interest in the pilot. The Congress also warned everyone about this.

The Rajasthan assembly session is starting on 14 August. Sachin Pilot has already met Rahul Gandhi before this. He has also met Priyanka Gandhi. The Sachin camp has claimed that Rahul Gandhi has promised that his issues will be resolved.