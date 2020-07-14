Sachin Pilot News: Congress High Command takes action against Sachin Pilot, removed as Deputy Chief Minister

Jaipur: A new twist has come in the political turmoil of Rajasthan. The party high command has taken strict action against the rebel Sachin Pilot. Sachin Pilot has been removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala informed about this. Please tell that Sachin Pilot did not come to attend the meeting of Congress Legislature Party. At the same time, he was not even ready to work with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis Update: Rajasthan’s political struggle: 10 big things till the dismissal of Sachin Pilot

Let us know that in the past, Sachin Pilot did not attend the meeting of Congress Legislature Party held at Ashok Gehlot's house. That day he reached Delhi to meet the Delhi Party High Command and take action against Ashok Gehlot. At the same time, he was not even taking the calls of many party leaders. Due to this, the dispute increased.

#WATCH: I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable: RS Surjewala, Congress #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/yopWWJ32Cg – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Let me tell you that the Congress accused the BJP of the horse-trading of MLAs in the Congress party. In this regard, notice was sent to the house of several party leaders. In this, a notice was also sent to Sachin Pilot. On this, Sachin Pilot said that if the Home Department is with Ashok Gehlot, it is not right to do so in the party. He believed that this was done to target him in the party.

Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy Chief Minister, announces Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/5tj3TJxZe8 – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

On the other hand, Sachin Pilot has also asked Ashok Gehlot to prove his majority. Let me tell you that many Congress MLAs are still staying in hotels. It is now to see what is going to happen next. Will the pilots also follow the path of Scindia or not.