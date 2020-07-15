Sachin Pilot should come, prove his majority in the legislative party and take his right: Congress’s big statement

new Delhi: The political crisis in Rajasthan is currently averted. The Congress government seems to be spared, meanwhile, the Congress has taken a very strong stand on Sachin Pilot and is asking him to come back. In the midst of the political crisis that has been going on for the last few days, the chief spokesperson of the Congress and Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said that Sachin should come in the Pilot family and talk. If Sachin Pilot does not want to go to BJP then immediately refuse the BJP’s hosting in Haryana. If you do not want to go, then immediately come out of the clutches of BJP. Stop talks with any BJP leader. And come back to Jaipur to your home. Also Read – Speaking good English, handsome is not enough, good thinking, ideology and principle matters more for the country: Ashok Gehlot

Close the conversation through the media. Come into your family and keep your point. Speak your point, this will be your loyalty to the Congress. The doors of Congress are still open for them. Congress took Sachin forward. Promising, but Sachin did not show allegiance to the party. With a heavy heart, we had to take such a decision towards Sachin Pilot.

Randeep said to talk openly in the family, Sachin Pilot was repeatedly requested to return, but this did not happen. He kept giving messages through the media. He was called in two meetings of the legislature party but he did not come. The high command showed great generosity about the pilot. Asked to present his side, but he did not do so. We had to make big decisions under compulsion. He said that an attempt was made to bring down the government in Rajasthan.