‘Sachin Pilot will go to BJP and become PM at age 45’

Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Rajasthan, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Margaret Alva targeted former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who had adopted a rebel attitude and asked if he wanted to become Prime Minister at the age of 45 by joining the BJP.

Alva also lashed out at the PTI-language conversation over the timing of the pilot's rebellious approach, saying that as the entire country is fighting the Kovid-19 pandemic and the border with China remains deadlocked, To what extent is his demand for Chief Minister justified?

He said that Congress had formed a majority government in Rajasthan after the election, in which Sachin Pilot was not only made Deputy Chief Minister, but four important departments were given. He was also retained as the state president.

Alva said, “At a time when the crisis like Kovid-19 is in front of us, there is a deadlock with China on the border, there is a stir in the country and you are saying make me Chief Minister. Is that fair? Is this the right time? “

Alva said that at the age of 25, Sachin Pilot joined the Congress and became an MP at the age of 26. Was a Union Minister twice, became State President, then Deputy Chief Minister.

He said, “Has anyone else got so much in the journey from 25 to 41 years of age? Now you are saying that make me Chief Minister. “

Alva, who was the Governor of Rajasthan, said that if he did not want to work with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he should have resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and continued to work as the state president.

He said, “I think a star should be patient.” Where did you want to reach in such a hurry? He wanted to become the Chief Minister at the age of 42 and the Prime Minister at the age of 45, you went to the BJP. “

Referring to the pilot, he said, “You are educated, you are popular, everything is fine.” But there should also be patience. You want to become Chief Minister with 15 MLAs. “

Alva said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi should be given a chance to form his “youth team”, only then will the party have a “new vision” and “new vigor”.

He said that today 50 percent of the population of the country belongs to the youth below 25 years and these young voters have their hopes and aspirations.

Alva said, “What is the age of those who are sitting in the working committee in our party, who are the so-called” decision makers “. What is their average age? Except four, five, all are around 75, 80 and 85. These people are never letting Rahul ji come forward. “

He said, “It is not a ‘tussle’ with state leadership.” Rahul ji should be left to form his youth team in Delhi. Then a new attitude and new vigor will come in the party. “

The former Union Minister said that if there is any dispute or dispute within the party, it should be resolved and there is also a proper forum for it.

He said, “There is a disciplinary committee … there is a working committee … there is a general secretary.” What are everyone doing? Putting everything on Sonia’s head… what are you guys doing, brother. When the government came under the leadership of Rahul ji in five states, then he did not say anything, if one was lost then it became Rahul ji… what are these senior leaders doing? If you can’t, then leave it. Give the youth a chance to come forward. “

When asked about the appointment of a full-time president in the Congress, Alva asked who would have refused.

He said, “If anyone wants to stand for the post of president, let him stand … Let elections be held … No one is ready to stand.” Nobody wants to take this responsibility. Who has refused? “

The senior Congress leader said that he had suggested three vice-presidents in the party for North, South and Northeast, but this was ignored.

He also targeted the current government at the Center and alleged that she is only doing “Mann Ki Baat”.

He said, “What is happening in the country. Earlier there was All India Radio, now it is ‘Mann Ki Baat’. What is the condition of the country today? What is the state of the economy? The whole world is saying by satellite that China has entered our border and you are saying that no one has come in our border. The anti-defection law has become a joke. If someone speaks, he will go to jail… He will be made a traitor. ”

Pointing to the BJP’s Congress-free slogan, he said with the claim that the Congress will never end.

He said, “It has a 150 year old history. Sometimes lost, sometimes won, sometimes went to jail, sometimes even sat on the throne. But there is no one to destroy the Congress. “

Alva targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him “Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram”, that is, the alleged party-turned-director and said, “The time will come, all those who have left and run away, all will come back.” ”