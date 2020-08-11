Sachin Pilot will return home in Congress party, share photo of meeting with high command

Jaipur: The political mercury of Rajasthan is now coming to a standstill. The tussle between Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot has probably been sorted out by the party high command. After this Sachin Pilot tweeted at midnight. In this tweet, the pilot wrote, I thank Sonia ji, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi ji and Congress leaders for paying attention to our grievances and addressing them. I stand by my faith. I will continue to work for building a better India to fulfill the promises made to the people of Rajasthan and to protect democratic values. Also Read – Shashi Tharoor’s big statement, not Sonia Gandhi, now Rahul should take command of Congress, otherwise …

Let me tell you that the pilot has also shared the pictures of the meeting with senior leaders on his official Twitter handle. This is the reason that the signal of Sachin Pilot's homecoming has been cleared. That is, before the assembly session that starts on August 14, the Congress has ended the infighting within the party. In such a situation, Pilot and his MLA will go to Jaipur before the assembly session. Please tell that the party high command has also talked to Ashok Gehlot in this regard.

I thank Smt Sonia Ji, @RahulGandhi Ji, @priyankagandhi Ji & @INCIndia leaders for noting & addressing our grievances.I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values ​​we cherish pic.twitter.com/kzS4Qi1rnm

– Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 10, 2020

Sachin Pilot will reach Jaipur by 4 pm today. Let us know that the homecoming of Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan is taking place after about a month. A committee has been formed by the Congress party, which will solve the problems of Sachin Pilot. The Congress party decided to fulfill these promises. For this reason Sachin has agreed to be a pilot and preparations for homecoming have started. If this is not the news, then Sachin Pilot may soon appear in some big post in the Congress Party.