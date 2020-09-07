Sachin Pilot’s birthday celebrated with great force, supporters donate 45,000 units of blood

Jaipur: Supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot organized blood donation camps across the state on his birthday and donated more than 45,000 units of blood in a single day. His supporters tried to indicate that despite the month-long political developments, there has been no shortage of pilots in the state. The pilot had a birthday on Monday. On his 43rd birthday, blood donation camps were organized at many places in the state. According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the pilot, blood donation was done by the workers across the state on the occasion of the pilot’s birthday. More than 45 thousand workers donated blood in the entire state including about 11 thousand people in Jaipur district. Also Read – ‘Kangana Ranaut used to take drugs too, after all, who used to supply, its also …’

Due to Corona, the pilot had appealed the workers not to come to Jaipur and organize a blood donation camp to help the victims by staying at their respective places and playing social concerns. His supporters, party workers and leaders organized blood donation camps at about 400 different places across the state. Pilot interacted with his supporters through social media and thanked him for organizing the camp on his birthday and wishing him a happy birthday.

Pilot said that large number of women also participated in blood donation camps. He said that this blood will help the needy patients of the hospital. This will help them in difficult times. Due to the Corona virus warning, the number of blood donors has come down and this initiative will definitely help the needy.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, BJP state president Satish Punia and other leaders wished the pilot a happy birthday. Greeting Chief Minister Gehlot through the tweet, he said, “Wish you a very happy birthday Sachin Pilot. May you have happiness, good health and long life blessings. “