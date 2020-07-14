Sachin Pilot’s first reaction after action- Satya can be upset not defeated

new Delhi: The immediate and first reaction of Sachin Pilot has come after the immediate removal of the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the President of the State Congress Committee in the political battle in Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Pilot tweeted that truth can be disturbed and not defeated. Sachin Pilot also changed his profile. Also Read – Surjewala’s big disclosure, said – Sachin Pilot was involved in the conspiracy to topple the Congress government

Leader Sachin Pilot, who took a rebellious stand against Congress’s Ashok Gehlot government, gave the first reaction to the political developments in the state, saying that truth can be disturbed, but not defeated. Also Read – Sachin Pilot removed from the post of Deputy CM, Ashok Gehlot said – there is nothing in his hand, he had to take a decision in compulsion

Truth can be disturbed, cannot be defeated, tweets Sachin Pilot. Also Read – Sachin Pilot’s first tweet after being removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister- ‘Truth be troubled may not be defeated’ He has been removed as Rajasthan Deputy CM and state Congress chief. pic.twitter.com/JqjpMI9Uo2 – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

After the decision of the Congress High Command, Sachin Pilot tweeted, “Truth can be disturbed and not defeated.”

Today, Congress on Tuesday removed Pilot, who revolted against the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan, as deputy chief minister and state president. With this, the party has taken a tough stand and immediately removed two ministers of the government, Visvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who went into the pilot camp.