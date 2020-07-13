Sachin Pilot’s open rebellion, said- Gehlot government in Rajasthan in minority, I support more than 30 MLAs

new Delhi: There is a cloud over the Congress government in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot has openly revolted. Sachin Pilot has said that Ashok Gehlot’s government in Rajasthan is in a minority. Till now news was coming that 19 MLAs are with Sachin Pilot, but Sachin Pilot has said that he has more than 30 MLAs with him. Also Read – Legislature party meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence, reached more than 90 MLAs

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot will not participate in the Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held in Jaipur on Monday. Those close to Sachin Pilot say that Sachin will not go to the pilot meeting. He has given this message that 30 Congress MLAs and Independent MLAs are with him. These MLAs are looking towards Sachin Pilot. He will do as he is told. Also Read – Political crisis of Rajasthan: Surjewala said – Congress leadership talked to Sachin Pilot many times, Gehlot government has absolute majority

It has been reported earlier that 12 MLAs of Rajasthan Congress are camping in ITC Grand India, a five-star hotel in Manesar, Gurugram. These MLAs have reportedly decided to support the Bharatiya Janata Party. About 40 BJP MLAs have also been kept in this hotel, as the top leadership feels that they can go with the Congress. Effective BJP leaders from Rajasthan and Delhi reached here on Saturday evening with these MLAs. Pilot reportedly met these MLAs here on Saturday evening. Also Read – Meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence with more than 90 MLAs, IT raids on party leaders in Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan