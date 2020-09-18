Sad that my voice raised in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

new Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Friday, a day after she resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the Kisan Bills, that she was sad that her voice raised in support of farmers was not heard as well He demanded the government to send these Bills to the Parliamentary Committee for detailed discussion. Also Read – Embarrassed by BJP over CAA! Shiromani Akali Dal will not contest Delhi assembly elections

Badal said in the interview, “I took leave of my mother in the ICU of the hospital to participate in the Parliament debate on these three Bills and register my protest. After that I resigned in protest against these proposed Bills . ” Also Read – Union Minister Harsimrat Bolin- Decision should be given in rape cases in as many months as the age of the victim.

Harsimrat Kaur resigned after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed these bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday night. Sukhvir Singh Badal claimed that the proposed bills would destroy the agricultural sector in Punjab and he announced that Harsimrat Kaur Badal would step down as minister in the government in protest against these three bills. Also Read – Amarinder Singh tweeted about Harsimrat Kaur, said – You are more foolish than I thought

Harsimrat Kaur Badal became Union Food Processing Minister for the first time in 2014 and this ministry remained with him during the second term of the BJP-led NDA government starting in 2019. She said that she urges the government not to proceed on these bills without the consent of the farmers.

The SAD voted against all three Bills. These bills are – the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Kisanaka (Protection and Empowerment) Convention Bill on Agricultural Services and Price Assurance. These Bills were passed by voice vote during the voting in Lok Sabha.

The Congress and many other opposition parties are also opposing these Bills, while the SAD is the only NDA member party to come out against these Bills.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “I have been opposing this since the ordinance came in the Council of Ministers. I was working as a bridge between the farmers and the government to remove all the doubts and fears of the farmers. I appeal to the government not to pursue these bills till all the apprehensions of the farmers are removed. ”

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “I am very sad that my voice was not heard in the Council of Ministers and the government did not send it to the Select Committee of Parliament for consultation with all stakeholders including farmers.” If my voice had been heard, the farmers would not have come on the streets to protest. “

Badal said that the government should not insist on passing these bills and they should be sent to the Select Committee of Parliament, so that it can be discussed with all stakeholders.

Harsimrat said of his resignation, “Please do not view this as a resignation, as it was my duty as a representative of Punjab and farmers.” Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh called his resignation a drama. Reversing this, he said, “He himself is the greatest dramatist and the biggest liar.”

Former Union Minister said, Amarinder Singh and Congress are talking double. When these ordinances were planned, all Chief Ministers were consulted and agreed. Also, these three bills were part of the Congress party’s manifesto for the 2017 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “

Badal said that Singh has failed to fulfill all other promises except this one promise of the Congress party manifesto, as a result of this, farmers in Punjab are on the streets. Asked if the SAD will be out of the NDA too, he said that it is for the party to decide and all senior leaders will take a collective decision on the issue. Assembly elections are due in Punjab in 2022.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal recalled the decades-long cooperation between the two parties in her resignation letter to the Prime Minister. This alliance between the two parties was done during the time of Akali Dar Veteran leader Sardar Parkash Singh Badal and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He hoped that the two parties would continue to work together for community harmony and peace in Punjab.