Saddened by way of now not with the ability to supply jobs to the households of 150 farmers who misplaced their lives within the agitation: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: An afternoon after resigning as Punjab leader minister, Amarinder Singh acknowledged he was once deeply saddened for now not with the ability to give appointment letters to the households of 150 farmers killed all the way through the farmers' agitation. Amarinder Singh acknowledged that his govt has licensed the appointment of those other folks.

Amarinder Singh acknowledged that the appointment letter distribution program needed to be canceled and he was once saddened by way of this. He expressed hope that the following Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would entire this paintings quickly to supply aid to the affected households. The Congress management on Sunday elected Channi as the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab.

Consistent with the commentary, Singh asked the following Leader Minister Channi to be sure that the state govt sticks to its stand against the farmers of Punjab "who laid down their lives all the way through the struggle for justice". Singh made it transparent that he would proceed to improve the farmers within the "struggle for survival and justice". He acknowledged, "Each and every Punjabi, in reality each Indian is morally certain to face by way of the farmers on this hour of disaster."