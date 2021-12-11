Sadhu Yadav, indignant with Tejashwi’s marriage, gave a caution, Tej Pratap stated – ‘Kan’s uncle will blow your neck’

New Delhi/Patna: Just lately, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav married his good friend. This marriage of Tejashwi Yadav was once in dialogue, however because of this marriage, Tejashwi Yadav’s maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav is observed very indignant and indignant. Questions have been raised on marriage just a day sooner than. Mama Sadhu Yadav had stated that this marriage with Rachel is inter-community (inter-religious). Sadhu Yadav, former MP from Gopalganj, had stated that he had tarnished the picture of Lalu Prasad’s circle of relatives via marrying a woman from some other network. He does now not should be referred to as the Chief of Opposition within the Bihar Meeting.”Additionally Learn – Sadhu Yadav, Lalu’s brother-in-law, is indignant with the wedding of Tejashwi Yadav and Rachel, stated – it went very incorrect

Now shifting forward from this, Sadhu Yadav has warned Lalu and his circle of relatives. Sadhu Yadav has focused Lalu Prasad Yadav along side Tejashwi. Sadhu Yadav stated that no person even knew Lalu Yadav. Other people began understanding once we married our space (sister Rabri Devi). We fought so much in combination. Now Lalu Yadav has no regulate over his sons. I do not care the place Tejashwi Yadav will get married, however steer clear of me. I am giving a caution.

#WATCH | Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav’s uncle Sadhu Yadav: Those other people were mentally torturing me for 10-12 years. You (Tejashwi) are loose to marry whoever you need, I’ve no objection… There’ll be severe repercussions if Lalu Ji or Behan Ji don’t regulate their kids”. percent.twitter.com/8cjbdfFDiJ – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021



Tejashwi Yadav’s brother Tej Pratap is livid on those statements of Sadhu Yadav. Tej Pratap stated that nowadays the effigy of Sadhu Yadav was once burnt via the Scholar Janshakti Parishad. It’s my open invitation to that Kansa, who has publicly insulted the consideration of our mom and sisters, that when you have inebriated your mom’s milk, then come to the sector and do it with two arms. Wait we come blowing your neck.