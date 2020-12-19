Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, admitted to AIIMS after Kovid’s symptoms and breathing problems, revealed this in the report

new Delhi: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur complained of Kovid-like symptoms, after which she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday night. Sources gave this information to IANS. The doctors informed IANS that they filed breathing problems, chest pain and high blood pressure. He was admitted to the hospital at around 9:30 pm. However, she was found to be corona negative. Also Read – Coronavirus Second Wave in India: Expert’s big statement about second wave of corona infection in India, said Kovid-19’s second wave in the country …

Bhopal MP is kept in a private ward and Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, is supervising him. His condition is now said to be stable. Doctors told IANS that the 50-year-old leader had other ailments. Also Read – Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in GoM meeting – India will authorize first set of corona vaccine

“He has asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes and many other diseases,” said a doctor from the team monitoring his health at AIIMS on condition of anonymity. Pragya became an MP after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools will reopen in this state from new year, education minister told what is the plan about this

Significantly, the risk of corona has not reduced in the country. The corona virus graph has already come down, but there are still thousands of new cases of infection in the market. Even in Madhya Pradesh, Corona is raining heavily. So far, more than 2 lakh 29 thousand people have been infected with Corona in the state. On Friday, Corona 1181 cases were reported in the state. If we talk about India, now the number of corona infected in the country has crossed 10 million.