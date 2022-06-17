Sadio Mané returned home to Senegal and starred in a game on a completely muddy pitch while waiting for Bayern Munich

The Liverpool star played on a muddy pitch with friends



One of the great figures of international football in the last season was Sadio Mané. The talented winger led Senegal to his third participation in a world and was the protagonist in the conquest of the first African Cup of Nations in the history of your nation. With uncertainty about what his next step at the club level will be after closing the door on a renewal with the Liverpoolthe footballer returned to his country and enjoyed a relaxed tribute match to who touched the glory by defeating Egypt on penalties.

The continental champions brought the valuable trophy to the city of Sedhiou, located in the south. On this occasion a gala match was organized and the weather conditions did not help with torrential rain. However, a group led by Mané himself, in the company of Elhadji Diouf, Papiss Demba Cisse y Mbaye Diagne, gathered on the center court and they played a friendly duel on a pitch that directly turned to mud. The current idols took on the friends of the Liverpool striker which contained both Senegalese and former international players.

The crowd was more than happy to have the opportunity to see their role models a few meters away and lived a unique experience with the World Cup getting closer. In the recent FIFA window, Senegal defeated 3-1 Benin and 1-0 to Rwanda to maintain the perfect score in qualifying for the next African Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ivory Coast in 2023. It is worth remembering that those led by Aliou Cisse will make up the Group A of the highest football competition with Netherlands, Qatar y Ecuador.

Mané made the decision to turn the page with Liverpool and Bayern Munich has the lead to hire him (Photo: Reuters)

The finalist of the current edition of the Champions League His contract with the English entity ends on June 30, 2023 and apparently he would have already rejected renewal offers with the Reds. In this context, the club made the decision to put him on the transfer list to obtain an economic return before he leaves with the letter of freedom and also to amortize the large investment they made to sign Darwin Nunez coming from Benfica.

Currently, and as reported by the German media Bild, the 30-year-old player receives around 236 thousand euros per week (nearly one million euros per month) and Bayern Munich would be willing to equal or exceed that figure due to the great interest they have in having him next season as the star of the team before the imminent departure of the Robert Lewandowski.

