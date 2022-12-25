Sadness in Uruguayan football: former international Fabián O’Neill died at the age of 49

O’Neill passed away at the age of 49

Uruguayan soccer is in mourning after learning of the death of the former soccer player Fabian O’Neillwho died this Sunday in Montevideo after being urgently admitted to an Intensive Treatment Center at 49 years old.

“We regret to report the passing of Fabian O’Neill. Emerged in the inexhaustible quarry and Uruguayan champion with our shirt. Today all Nacional is in mourning. To his family and friends, our sincere condolences. Hasta siempre Mago!”, the Nacional club published on its social networks, of which Luis Suárez was recently a part.

O’Neill was born in the city of Paso de los Toros on October 14, 1973 and He made his professional soccer debut at the age of 19. wearing the shirt Or between 1992 and 1995.

O’Neill wore the colors of Nacional, Juventus and the Uruguayan National Team, among other teams

After his time in South American football, in 1996 the former midfielder emigrated to Italy to wear the colors of Cagliari until 2000. Later he made a leap in quality when he was transferred to the Juventusteam in which he remained for one season.

In that last club he was directed by the renowned coach Marcelo Lippiwhile he was a teammate with prominent footballers such as his compatriot Paolo Montero, the midfielder Antonio Conte, the Dutch Edgar Davids, the Italian Alessandro Del Piero and the French Zinedine Zidane.

Later the Uruguayan passed through the Perugia and again for him Cagliarito later return to Nacional in the 2003 season.

In that last year O’Neill played, between friendly and official matches, eleven of the more than 100 games in which he defended the shirt tricolor y scored a goal from a free kick against the Brazilian Santos in a match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

Finished that seasonthe footballer put an end to his career at the age of 29.

O’Neill played 19 games with the Uruguay National Team

The magician, as he was known in the world of football, he played 19 matches with the Uruguayan national teamthe first of these in the 1993 Copa América against the United States and the last against China in a friendly played in 2002.

In addition, he was part of the squad that defended the Celeste in the 2002 World Cup in Korea-Japan, although an injury did not allow him to add minutes in said tournament. In 2020, O’Neill had been admitted and during his stay at the medical center, according to what one of his daughters told the Agency at the time EFE, the ex-footballer received the support of Zidane.

The condolences of Nacional and the Uruguayan Football Association for the death of Fabián O’Neill

(With information from EFE)