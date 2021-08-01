Safaree Erica Mena leaked pregnant video viral on Twitter, Reddit and social media

Safaree Erica Mena Leaked Pregnant Video: Safaree Samuels is trending on-line after a leaked video that includes his spouse, Erica Mena, revealing she is 3 weeks pregnant with him. As everyone knows, in line with the video, each went via nasty public divorces and Mena requested judges for custody of her 1-year-old kid.

Safaree And Erica Mena Leaked Pregnant Video

In step with the lately leaked video, Erica published that she has every other kid from Safaree. Within the video, her ultrasound record used to be despatched to her by means of telephone. Safaree requested her, are you pregnant once more. The place Erica replies: We’re pregnant. He turns into indignant when he hears Erica’s surprising resolution. He says he’s no longer in a position for every other kid so quickly.

Cousins! On closing night time’s episode of #LoveAndHipHop – Atlanta @iamErica_Mena published to AfaSafareee for the first actual time she used to be pregnant with their 2nd kid!

After their first kid is in combination, Erica accuses them of neglecting their new child kid. The truth celebrity is ignoring his kid and he’s in no place to have every other kid along with his spouse. On the similar time, Erica reveals herself at a peculiar crossroads for them. She is all set to divorce her husband and get started her new lifestyles together with her kids. She turns into a unmarried mom and looks after her two kids by myself.

The connection between Erica Mena and Safaree has been spotted by means of the general public for the previous yr, however it used to be believed the 2 had been fixing their issues when Mena published she used to be 3 weeks pregnant with their 2nd kid.

Talking of Erica Mena, she is a well-liked fashion and actress by means of occupation. She has an enormous social media following with 5.5 million fans on Instagram. She is a mom of a kid of her husband Safaree and now she is pregnant once more and anticipating her 2nd kid quickly.

