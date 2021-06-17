Safe haven House Sexual Abuse Case: 4 accused together with director, warden arrested from MP, two women nonetheless lacking

Jharkhand (Jharkhand) Ok Jamshedpur (Jamshedpur) Sexual abuse of women in the preferred refuge house of (Safe haven House Sexual Abuse Case) The absconding accused within the case had been arrested from Madhya Pradesh. At the foundation of the tips, the Jamshedpur police raided Mada in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh and arrested 4 accused and taken them to Jamshedpur on transit remand. Allow us to tell that whilst 40 kids have been despatched from the kid refuge house of the accused to any other refuge house, two of them went lacking on Friday. Those women are but to be traced. Additionally Learn – UP: Compounder did shameful act with subconscious woman who got here for remedy in non-public health center

Harpal Singh Thapar, director of 'Mom Teresa Welfare Consider' of Telco police station house of ​​Jamshedpur, Pushpa Rani Tirkey, President of District Kid Welfare Committee, Warden Geeta Devi and her sons Aditya Singh and Tony David have been arrested by way of the police. Arrested on Wednesday from Mada in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh within the native kid refuge house sexual abuse case.

Raid in Singrauli district of MP, 4 accused delivered to Jamshedpur on transit remand

Jamshedpur SSP M Tamilavanan mentioned that at the foundation of the tips won, the police raided Mada in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh and arrested the 4 and taken them to Jamshedpur on transit remand.

The ladies have now not been traced but

SSP M Tamilavanan mentioned that two of them went lacking on Friday whilst 40 kids have been shifted from the kids’s refuge house of the accused to any other refuge house in Jamshedpur. Those women are but to be traced.

Within the Telco police station case quantity 94/21 registered by way of the Jamshedpur police for sexually assaulting and assaulting a pupil of Mom Teresa Welfare Consider, 4 FIR accused have been arrested from Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh and delivered to Jamshedpur. @JharkhandPolice @DIGKOLHAN %.twitter.com/RTDjjbOQrR — Jamshedpur Police (@Jsr_police) June 16, 2021

Two minor women went lacking whilst being transferred

Previous, on June 11, the District Social Welfare Officer had shifted all 24 minor women and 16 boys of the refuge house to any other kid refuge house ‘Bal Kalyan Ashram’ within the district, however all the way through this time two minor women had long past lacking, who at the moment are Could not in finding out until now.

4 accused arrested inside of 8 days of FIR

Police mentioned that inside of 8 days of the FIR being lodged by way of two minor women of the ladies’s refuge house run by way of the accused for sexual abuse and harassment, on Wednesday, the police arrested the 4 accused in a raid in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

Formation of eleven member committee for top point investigation of the subject

Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar had instructed remaining week that he has constituted an 11-member committee, comprising police, management and officials of all involved departments, for a high-level inquiry into the subject, however in view of the protection of the kids, at the night of June 11. He was once transferred to any other kid refuge house ‘Bal Kalyan Ashram’.

Many severe allegations towards the director and others

Senior Superintendent of Police M. Tamilavanan instructed that each the minors have made many severe allegations towards the operator and others, which is being investigated. Native other folks and lots of organizations have given call for letters to the Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar, hard the rapid removing of Jamshedpur’s Kid Welfare Committee President Pushpa Rani Tirkey after being nominated within the case.