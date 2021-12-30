Safety forces were given a large luck in Kashmir, 6 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed had been killed by means of the military

6 Terrorist killed by means of Indian Military: Safety forces have were given nice luck within the ongoing come upon in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Safety forces have killed a complete of 6 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. Allow us to tell that the guidelines on this regard has been shared on Thursday morning. Police of Kashmir Zone tweeted quoting Vijay Kumar, Inspector Common of Kashmir, that 6 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed had been killed in several encounters. 4 of the slain terrorists had been known, out of which two are Pakistani and two are native terrorists. The id of the opposite two terrorists is being traced. It is a giant luck for us.Additionally Learn – Encounters in Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed, one policeman injured in two encounters

A police reputable stated that at the foundation of intelligence inputs concerning the presence of terrorists, a cordon and seek operation was once introduced by means of the safety forces in Mirhama house of ​​Kulgam district and all through this time the terrorists and the safety forces had been combating. There was once an come upon between

The police officer stated that all through the quest operation, the hiding terrorists opened hearth at the safety forces. He stated that the safety forces retaliated, with which the come upon began. 6 terrorists had been killed on this come upon. Consistent with the reputable, the second one come upon came about all through a cordon and seek operation by means of safety forces at Nowgam Shahabad in Duru in Anantnag district. All over the preliminary firing, a policeman was once injured, who has been admitted to the clinic, he stated.