Safety in the air: 6 tips that passengers should know when flying by plane

Travel in airplane, for many, one of the greatest pleasures and luxuries there is; for others, a daily, day-to-day chore when it comes to move from side to side. Between both poles, the theme of fear to flythe already known aerophobia. According to statistics, this mode of transport it is the safest in the world. However, there are cases -very few in relation to the totality- of trips that have ended in accidents or even fatalities.

Last night on an Aerolineas Argentina flight from Madrid, Spain, suffered “severe” turbulence and reported to 12 people injured by the blows, as reported by the company. Some passengers took photos where people are seen bleeding, masks hanging and damage inside the aircraft.

The flight AR1133 that landed on the Ezeiza International Airport at 4:30 in the morning, after taking off last night from the Barajas air terminal, in Madrid, con 271 passengers and 13 crew, was the victim of a air hole what gender “severe” turbulenceas indicated in the statement released today by Aerolineas Argentinas.

The staff must battle in some cases with the rudeness of some travelers (REUTERS / Carlos García Rawlins)

The website Business Insider listed a list of actions or behaviors that are indicated when traveling safely inside the plane. This list was made based on the opinion and comments of cabin crew who gave their testimony based on the trips and what they see regarding the behavior of the passengers. At the same time some tips to deal with turbulence.

1. Wear your seat belt

Rule number one if there is. You must use the seat belt of the plane whenever the illuminated sign indicates it. And also whenever possible to use it, i.e. all the time you remain seated. According to an estimate shared by Computerhoy, in the United States about 60 people per year are injured by turbulenceMeanwhile he 66% of those injured are flight attendants and stewardessesthe rest are passengers who they were not wearing their seat belts.

2. Do not take up too much space in the upper compartments

This is another of the fundamental keys. When putting together the bag, calm and patience are very important. You must leave everything that is not necessary in the luggage to be dispatched and carry as little as possible in your backpack or cabin bag.

Aircraft dry out the body faster than “normal” conditions. Hydrate is a good safety tip too. It keeps us more stable in all kinds of situations (Getty)

3- Do not use the toilets while the plane is descending or unfasten your seatbelt when indicated

Passengers usually go to the bathroom minutes before the plane lands. Although getting up and walking is good for circulation, especially on long trips, it is advisable not to stand up or go to the bathroom before landing.

4- Take off your headphones when a flight authority is speaking to you

Many times it is usually reported that it is advisable not to remove the belt in the event of possible turbulence. If we are with headphones we will not hear when this valuable information is given. In the same way, it is advisable to pay attention to the sign that indicates that we must continue with the belt on.

Avoid cluttering the compartments with your things (Photo: Getty Images)

5- Only press the call button when really necessary

The crew members on board are there to attend to the passengers. However, calling him for minimal things will prevent them from being available in a more serious situation.

6. Hydrate, breathe and distract yourself

Hydration is always advisable when embarking on a flight since the pressurized air of aircraft dries out the body faster than in “normal” conditions; breathing calmly is key to lowering the pulsations of the body and mind; and finally, it is advisable to distract yourself, whether with a book, a movie, music or something else, so that the head is entertained instead of imagining terrifying scenarios.

It is not recommended to take off your shoes or slippers (Photo: Getty Images)

Known as “aerophobia”, this fear is one of the greatest frustrations of people who want to see the world but do not dare to get on a plane.

The fear of flying can present itself in various forms. Its classical expression is fear that the plane will crash, and can be classified within the so-called specific phobias. But the aerophobia is closely linked to fear of being in places or situations where it might be difficult to escape or get help and manifests itself with clear symptoms of intensity and panic.

“The fear of flying is an intense and irrational fear. In those cases, we experience intense anxiety that manifests itself in very unpleasant symptoms such as sweating, hot flashes, rapid heart rate, shortness of breath or shortness of breath, chest pains, digestive discomfortfear of losing control, catastrophic thoughts regarding the plane and its safety, or the impossibility of escaping from that situation, fear of suffering an anxiety crisis, among others”, he stressed to Infobae the psychologist Jose Carlos Baeza Villarroel responsible for the VolarSinMiedo program of Clínica de la Ansiedad (Madrid and Barcelona) in a recent note.

It is very important to listen to the instructions of the stewardesses and the crew (Photo: Getty Images)

Flying is decisive for many in their daily lives, so there are means that allow this pathology to be controlled and thus be able to move freely without pressure or bad times. These types of treatment consist of:

⦁ Psychological counseling about fear and anxietyin general, and on the fear of flying in particular: origin, maintenance, coping strategies.

⦁ Learning techniques to reduce and control anxiety symptoms: physiology of fear and anxiety, hyperventilation control, physiological deactivation strategies, relaxation techniques.

Headphones can be used to listen to music and relax as long as they are not giving an important direction from the cockpit (Getty Images)

⦁ It is essential progressive exposure to the plane and to the contexts of the trip with the support of virtual reality programs among others.

⦁ Regulation of thought processes: selective attention; worry management, anticipations, catastrophic interpretations, automatic negative thoughts, cognitive biases.

It’s important to put attention on aerophobia is still a pathology that needs treatment like any other, In many cases it cannot be fully resolved without the help of professionals. The good news is that there are several techniques to cope with it and thus be able to travel the air world without worries or fears.

