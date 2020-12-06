SAG-AFTRA Accused of Misrepresenting Health Plan Crisis

Opponents of the looming SAG-AFTRA Health Plan cuts have hit again at SAG-AFTRA over the management’s accusations that the opponents are spreading “misinformation and worry.”

In a message Sunday morning, the SOS Health Plan mentioned the Dec. 4 message from the union’s official SAG-AFTRA Communications’ account is “intentionally misrepresenting the Health Plan Crisis.”

“They insist that the reality is paramount. We agree. Allow us to information you thru the 5 deceptive factors put forth,” the group mentioned.

The conflicting messages got here within the wake of a federal class-action swimsuit, with 91-year-old Ed Asner as lead plaintiff. The motion, filed Dec. 1, sued the well being plan and its trustees, estimating that the plan adjustments — introduced in August to enter impact in January — will remove protection for 11,750 of 32,000 individuals, together with 8,200 seniors. The swimsuit alleges two counts of breach of fiduciary obligation, one rely of participating in a prohibited transaction and one rely of failing to reveal data materials to plan individuals. The SAG-AFTRA Plan has mentioned the swimsuit is with out advantage.

In its message, the SOS Health Plan disputed the union’s assertion that trustees had no different choices besides to chop providers and eligibility: “There had been choices: Direct extra money into the Health Plan via current Contract Negotiations. (2019 Commercials, 2019 Netflix and 2020 TV/Theatrical); Change the premium construction; Add a brand new possibility with the next earnings threshold; Use our reserves for his or her meant function: To mitigate the results of an emergency, on this case, the Pandemic.”

The opponents additionally took situation with the union’s assertion that “Senior Performers should not dropping their healthcare protection; they may proceed to have Medicare as their major insurance coverage, as they do at the moment.”

SOS Health Plan mentioned in response, “Seniors completely will probably be dropping their SAG-AFTRA Healthcare protection,” and famous that it was “a decades-old legacy SAG profit and SAG-AFTRA profit upon which seniors based mostly their retirement, which assured life-long secondary well being protection for individuals and their spouses over 65 with 20 or extra pension credit,” which has now been eradicated.

“Regardless of being supplied with a Health Reimbursement Account Stipend, members over 65 with Medicare as their major insurance coverage will probably be pressured to decide on a secondary plan from {the marketplace} that is probably not comparable in protection or worth to the SAG-AFTRA protection,” SOS Health Plan mentioned. “Senior performers over 65 taking their pension will now be in grave hazard of dropping their SAG-AFTRA major Health protection as a result of their residuals will now not rely as credited earnings. Senior performers will now solely be capable of use their sessional earnings to qualify. That present qualifying threshold is $25,950.”

SOS Health Plan disputed the union’s assertion that “Spouses aren’t getting “kicked off” the plan: “Spouses are getting ‘kicked off” the plan,” the group mentioned. “If a partner’s employer affords medical health insurance, that partner should take that plan as major, even when it’s dearer and has inferior advantages. Spouses of residing individuals over 65 with 20 or extra pension credit will probably be dropping their SAG-AFTRA secondary insurance coverage, together with the precise participant.”

“Members with 20 or extra pension credit had been promised their widowed spouses would have lifetime SAG-AFTRA secondary well being protection at 65, till remarriage or demise,” SOS Health Plan mentioned. “That promise has been damaged. Spouses over 65 are also dropping their SAG-AFTRA major protection when their participant partner loses protection as a result of residuals are now not credited.”

SOS Health Plan additionally criticized the decreased price COBRA security internet out there particularly designed to assist ease the transition for a lot of individuals, saying the protection prices between 54% (for a person) and 213% (for a household with two or extra dependents) greater than the earlier Plan II protection.

The union insisted in its Dec. 4 message that the trustees had no different selection besides to make the cuts: “The concept premium will increase or larger employer contributions alone may have fastened the Health Plan is just unsuitable. The foundation of the issue is the exorbitant price of healthcare — an issue made worse by our trade’s manufacturing shutdown as a result of pandemic disaster. The associated fee of healthcare stays a prime situation for People, and the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan isn’t immune from this and different financial forces. Structural adjustments had been required to place the Plan on a safe footing now and into the long run.”

In response, SOS Health Plan mentioned, “Of their e-mail, SAG-AFTRA conflates sound observations with completely deceptive assertions. We agree that healthcare prices and the trade shutdown are huge issues. However, the basis of this plan’s issues is poor administration.”

Asner’s swimsuit asserts that the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Trustees knew quickly after the SAG and AFTRA well being plans merged in 2017 that the well being profit construction was not sustainable.

“What has led to ‘anger and frustration’ are the draconian adjustments that harmed hundreds of Individuals,” SOS Health Plan mentioned. “In 2017 SAG and AFTRA Health Plan Individuals had been assured the brand new SAG-AFTRA Health Plan would ‘be financially sustainable for all members for years to return’ and merging the Plans would ‘strengthen the general monetary well being of the Plan whereas guaranteeing complete advantages for ALL Individuals.’”