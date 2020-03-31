SAG-AFTRA Announces Dues Extension Program for Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAG-AFTRA has developed a program to offer dues reduction for SAG-AFTRA members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with an extension of the Could 1 deadline.

“Members experiencing monetary hardship ensuing from work stoppages associated to Covid-19 might be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for these funds,” the union stated. “As a part of that reduction, no late charges might be assessed and there might be no adversarial impression on members’ work eligibility throughout this time.”

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris stated in a press release, “As working individuals, we all know the good difficulties our members are going through. To be able to relieve among the monetary stress so many individuals are coping with at the moment, the Finance Committee labored to offer a lot wanted reduction.”

Every member pays base dues of $218.60 yearly ($109.30 each six months). As well as, members pay work dues of 1.575% of all lined earnings as much as $500,000, based mostly on earnings within the earlier calendar yr. Dues are payable twice every year, Could 1 and Nov. 1.

SAG-AFTRA additionally stated with manufacturing slowed or halted throughout SAG-AFTRA leisure, tv and commercials contract areas, it’s essential that the union is ready to accumulate the best portion of income potential to make sure important providers proceed with out disruption.

“Members who pays on time are inspired to take action once they obtain their payments,” the union stated. “These members who require reduction might request an extension of the Could 1 due date.”

SAG-AFTRA’s 80-member nationwide board determined earlier this month to delegate its powers to the 38-member govt committee with a purpose to reply to the disaster. It stated Monday that the union will deal with its core features.

“In gentle of the extraordinary challenges all organizations are going through throughout this world pandemic, the Government Committee additionally authorized a decision designating the union as being in a standing of useful resource conservation,” SAG-AFTRA stated. “This standing ensures that SAG-AFTRA assets are solely dedicated to important, core features, akin to residuals cost processing, contract negotiation and enforcement, and organizing. During this era routine and non-essential conferences and actions might be deferred.”