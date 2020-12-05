SAG-AFTRA Attacks Opponents of Healthcare Cuts: ‘You Are Being Misled’

Three days after the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan and its Trustees have been sued over upcoming cuts in advantages and eligibility for the plan, leaders of SAG-AFTRA have blasted backers of the go well with and accused them of mendacity.

“There’s no straightforward approach to say this: You might be being misled,” the performers union mentioned Friday evening in a message to its 160,000 members. “For the reason that adjustments to the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan have been introduced in August, there was a deliberate public and social media marketing campaign spreading misinformation and worry.”

The message to members made no point out of the federal class-action go well with, with 91-year-old Ed Asner as lead plaintiff. The motion, filed Dec. 1, estimated that the well being plan adjustments eradicated protection for about 11,750 of 32,000 contributors, together with 8,200 senior performers. It alleges two counts of breach of fiduciary obligation, one rely of partaking in a prohibited transaction and one rely of failing to reveal info materials to plan contributors.

In August, the well being plan introduced would elevate the earnings ground for eligibility from $18,040 a yr to $25,950, efficient Jan. 1. Trustees mentioned at that time that with out restructuring, the plan was projecting a deficit of $141 million this yr and $83 million in 2021. The go well with asks that the court docket appoint any unbiased government to function the fund. The well being plan introduced Friday afternoon that the go well with was with out benefit and can be “vigorously” opposed.

The go well with additionally asserts that the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan Trustees knew quickly after the SAG and AFTRA well being plans merged in 2017 that the well being profit construction was not sustainable.

“Nonetheless, the trustees didn’t disclose that info to members of the union’s bargaining committees on the latest successor offers for the commercials contract, a brand new Netflix contract and the feature-primetime TV contract, accepted in June with $54 million of the $318 million in good points going to the well being plan,” the go well with mentioned. “Far much less draconian and equitable changes have been accessible for a one-time occasion like Covid-19, akin to elevated diversions.”

SAG-AFTRA’s message to members asserted that the plan and trustees are innocent for the cuts: “We perceive that change, myths and rumors have led to anger and frustration. We additionally know that reality is the most effective balm in unsure instances. Listed below are 5 details it’s essential learn about adjustments to the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan: With out vital adjustments, the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan’s reserves would have vanished for ALL contributors by 2024. Ask your self this: Why would the Well being Plan need to cut back protection for members if there was another choice?”

The union insisted that the trustees had no different alternative besides to make the cuts: “The concept that premium will increase or increased employer contributions alone may have fastened the Well being Plan is solely fallacious. The foundation of the issue is the exorbitant value of healthcare — an issue made worse by our business’s manufacturing shutdown because of the pandemic disaster. The fee of healthcare stays a high subject for Individuals, and the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan shouldn’t be immune from this and different financial forces. Structural adjustments have been required to place the Plan on a safe footing now and into the long run.”

The message additionally asserted that senior performers will not be dropping their healthcare protection.

“They may proceed to have Medicare as their main insurance coverage, as they do at present,” it mentioned. “Plus, they are going to obtain a stipend beneath the brand new Well being Reimbursement Account Plan to make use of for supplemental protection of their selecting by way of Through Advantages. For a lot of Senior Performers, this can imply comparable protection at a comparable value.”

The message additionally asserted that spouses aren’t getting “kicked off” the plan and factors to a COBRA plan that can allow these who qualify can be eligible to keep up their SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan protection with considerably lowered COBRA premiums — at solely 20% of the common COBRA premium — for 12-18 months after their present eligibility expires.

No leaders signed their names to the message. SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Govt Director David White is a Trustee and one of greater than three dozen defendants.