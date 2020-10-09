SAG-AFTRA Cuts Workforce Again Due to COVID-19

SAG-AFTRA is slicing its workforce for the third time this 12 months due to the impression of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is able to go away it with about 400 workers.

The performers union introduced the cuts Thursday, explaining that the reductions in workforce are going down throughout most operations and locals which is able to embody a mix of early retirements and place eliminations. A consultant mentioned about 45 slots have been reduce. The variety of workers prior to the disaster was about 600.

Nationwide Govt Director David P. White mentioned, “Sometime, this disaster will finish. For now, with circumstances spiking throughout the nation and a second world surge attainable this winter, we should take steps to additional align bills with anticipated revenues. Adjusting our employees dimension is tough and painful, however unavoidable. I thank each particular person for his or her service and dedication to SAG-AFTRA members. We are going to proceed to maximize all of our sources and ship on our core capabilities whereas sustaining wonderful service to members and transfer towards a leaner and extra environment friendly operation.”

The nationwide board of the union, which represents 160,000 members, has authorised a modification and extension to the present dues aid program for the November semi-annual dues interval beneath which members in monetary misery can request – both on-line or by checking a field on their November dues invoice – an extension of the due date for fee of dues and an installment plan for these funds. There will even be a waiver of late charges for this dues interval.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris mentioned, “We should act properly and prudently to guarantee a robust union whereas remaining a fierce and steadfast advocate for our members who are also dealing with COVID-19 associated challenges. Our work during the last decade resulted in accountable fiscal administration and constant funds surpluses. Due to these surpluses, and with extra expense administration, we’re positioned to face up to the pandemic and serve our members for generations to come.”

Members should pay every of the 2 installment funds by the due dates of Jan. 4, 2021 and April 2, 2021. Late charges won’t resume till Might 2021.

SAG-AFTRA first introduced the dues aid program in late March. Every member pays base dues of $218.60 yearly ($109.30 each six months). As well as, members pay work dues of 1.575% of all lined earnings up to $500,000, based mostly on earnings within the earlier calendar 12 months. Dues are often payable twice annually, Might 1 and Nov. 1.