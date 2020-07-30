SAG-AFTRA Funds Held in Trust Rise to $215.6 Million

SAG-AFTRA’s funds held in belief for others have elevated by lower than $1 million to $215.6 million since final yr, in accordance to the union’s newest submitting with the federal authorities.

The miniscule achieve, following a 9.4% soar final yr, is a possible signal of the influence of the business’s manufacturing halt that passed off in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds have been on the heart of a long-running dispute, relationship again to a 2007 go well with filed by the late Ken Osmond (“Go away It to Beaver”) over how international levies are dealt with by the union. Osmond settled his go well with in 2011.

The disclosure got here in the July 29 submitting of SAG-AFTRA’s report with the U.S. Division of Labor for the fiscal yr that ended on April 30 in the class of “funds held in belief for others.”

The 2019 report confirmed funds held in belief at $214.eight million, a 9.4% hike to $201.5 million and the 2017 report confirmed a 7.1% hike to $183.9 million in funds held for others. The 2016 report confirmed a 4.5% achieve in the funds to $171.Four million; the 2015 report confirmed a 7.5% hike to $164.Three million; and the 2014 report listed these funds at $153.04 million, a 16% soar from 2013’s determine of $132.26 million.

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson didn’t instantly reply for remark. The union mentioned in 2019, “The vast majority of funds held in belief relate to manufacturing safety deposits and residuals reserves — funds that will probably be returned to producers except they breach their obligations below SAG-AFTRA collective bargaining agreements. The quantity of the funds held fluctuates for quite a few causes together with continued vital development in manufacturing exercise and manufacturing budgets, in addition to the time of yr.”

The brand new report was signed by union president Gabrielle Carteris and secretary-treasurer Camryn Manheim.

The SAG-AFTRA web site at present lists the standing of the international royalties program as of April 30, 2018 — greater than two years in the past — with $5.6 million collected and $5.Four million distributed throughout that fiscal yr, with the union asserting that the numbers are primarily based on a PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP audit. Since 1997, the report mentioned, $50.1 million has been collected with $32.1 million distributed.

The dispute over the funds got here to gentle in 2013, when former SAG President Ed Asner and 15 different union members filed go well with because the United Display Artists Committee, alleging SAG-AFTRA had improperly withheld $132 million in funds and stonewalled requests for details about the cash held in belief by the union – together with home residuals and international royalties collected by the union by means of international accumulating societies with out authorization or data of union members.

The go well with additionally alleged the union has cashed residuals checks after which claimed an incapacity to find the actors to whom it owed cash. A federal choose dismissed the go well with in January of 2014, discovering the union had been sufficiently cooperative in offering entry to its supplies however left the door open to re-filing the go well with if the union failed to achieve this.

The brand new LM-2 report listed Nationwide Government Director David White with a complete compensation of $789,669 for fiscal 2020. In 2014, the nationwide board gave White a four-year deal, then prolonged the deal two years later to October, 2020.

Chief Working Officer and Common Counsel Duncan Crabtree-Eire acquired $435,835. Affiliate nationwide director Mathis Dunn was paid $411,236, and chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez acquired $419,806. Chief Monetary Officer Arianna Ozzanto made $384,167; Chief Communications and Advertising and marketing Officer Pamela Greenwalt was paid $392,815; and Chief Folks Officer Tashia Mallett took in $323,579.

Kathleen Connell, government producer of the SAG Awards, acquired $228,432. Longtime senior advisor John McGuire made $240,726.

The funds held in belief are by far the biggest part of the $325.7 million in liabilities listed in the report. Property are set at $402.7 million.

Throughout the latest fiscal yr, SAG-AFTRA collected $106.eight million in dues, or barely lower than half of its $223.Four million in receipts. The union’s initiation payment is $3,000 and annual dues are $218.60; members additionally pay 1.575% of earnings to SAG-AFTRA with that determine capped at $7,875 yearly.

The most recent report reveals that there have been 162,345 lively members as of April 30, up 490 from final yr.