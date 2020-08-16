SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Changes Opposed by Petition With 11,000 People

Greater than 11,400 folks have requested trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan to overturn just lately introduced adjustments that may lower eligibility for the plan on Jan. 1.

The petition at change.org — titled “Overturn the adjustments made to the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan” — famous that the adjustments are being imposed amid the pandemic and characterised them as “unconscionable.”

The well being plan introduced in an electronic mail it despatched to members on Aug. 12 that it will increase the earnings ground for eligibility from these incomes $18,040 a yr to $25,950, efficient Jan. 1. Trustees stated that with out restructuring, the plan is projecting a deficit of $141 million this yr and $83 million in 2021.

“The trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan have taken a tough however obligatory motion to deal with monetary deficits dealing with the plan,” the plan stated. “By 2024, the Health Plan is projected to expire of reserves. We should stop this from taking place.”

“We perceive that nobody welcomes the disruption of fixing well being protection — even when related, less expensive alternate options can be found — nevertheless it’s vital to notice that these individuals who lose Plan protection should have good, inexpensive medical insurance choices,” the e-mail additionally stated.

However the adjustments to the plan additionally include lots of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members unable to generate earnings because the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March and precipitated nearly all productions to halt. The well being plan is run by a board comprised of equal numbers of trustees of the union and the employers.

The petition stated that along with the rise within the earnings threshold, premiums will see a “big” enhance — doubled for many.

It additionally stated the adjustments will pressure retirees to surrender their medical insurance as a result of residuals will not rely towards the $25,950 wanted for insurance coverage if they’re retired and taking pension. Moreover, insurance coverage will not be obtainable to spouses if their employers provide any type of plan.

“These are just some of the horrendous adjustments being made with barely FIVE MONTHS discover in the midst of a worldwide pandemic when there is no such thing as a work available,” the petition concluded. “That is placing SAG/AFTRA members and their households lives at risk. We should put strain on the well being plan union and producer trustees to overturn these adjustments instantly.”