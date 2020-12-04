SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Changes Spark Outrage From Senior Performers

Amid the avalanche of disheartening developments this yr, few had been as dispiriting in Hollywood because the Aug. 12 announcement by the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan that it was eliminating protection for 11,750 of 32,000 contributors, together with 8,200 senior performers.

The plan and its trustees blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for creating $140 million in losses this yr and projected that the reserves could be passed by 2024. Led by Ed Asner, 10 plaintiffs sued the plan and its trustees on Dec. 1 in a category motion, alleging breach of fiduciary obligation, in addition to accusing its caretakers of participating in a prohibited transaction and failing to reveal data materials to plan contributors.

As of Thursday, the SAG-AFTRA well being plan had not responded to the swimsuit apart from saying it was reviewing the motion.

As common, the sophisticated dispute displays the longstanding divide between the 2 main factions among the many 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, which have not often gotten alongside, even within the eight years since SAG and AFTRA merged right into a single union. Through the run-up to the merger, the progressive-leaning Membership First went to court docket unsuccessfully to cease the vote and well being plan trustee took particular challenge with SAG statements in poll supplies that “merging the unions would solely profit plan contributors” and “merger is the easiest way to guard our advantages.”

Merger backers asserted that the SAG-AFTRA combo would enhance bargaining energy and characterize a primary step towards fixing the issue of performers not qualifying for protection beneath separate SAG and AFTRA well being and pension plans. Longtime trustee Robert Carlson asserted in 2012 that if the plans had been to be merged, they’d then be required to pay out extra advantages with out accruing extra earnings.

“This can be a staggering monetary burden which the plans can’t endure with out both decreasing advantages, rising the qualification threshold or infusing extra funding into the plan,” Carlson mentioned in 2012. “The monetary burden that might consequence if the break up earnings downside is ‘solved’ doesn’t presently exist. This clear consequence has been hid from SAG members.”

Carlson was ousted from his Trustee submit a number of weeks later by the SAG nationwide board. He advised Selection that he discovered the profit cuts deeply disturbing.

“Many have lately requested me if I really feel vindicated that the very profitable for years SAG Health Plan will probably be taken away from retired performers over 65 on Jan. 1 as I predicted in 2012,” he mentioned. “How might one really feel vindicated when hundreds of previous actors and others who’ve spent their total careers, 30, 40 even 50 years and extra being assured that this facet of their retirement was safe for all times?”

Asner’s swimsuit alleged that the employer contribution ranges for the SAG and AFTRA union members had been disparate and resulted in far completely different contributions to the well being plans for a given earnings stage. SAG well being trustees proceeded with the merger for “political functions” and didn’t disclose that the “profit construction within the merged plan was in peril,” the swimsuit alleged.

The separate well being plans had been merged initially of 2017. Six months later within the TV/theatrical negotiations that yr, the union obtained no enhance for the well being plan.

“We sought a rise to the pension plan in 2017 as a result of the merged well being plan was in its first yr and working at a surplus,” Nationwide Govt Director David White advised Selection shortly earlier than the swimsuit was filed. “The pension plan wanted the extra cash.”

The swimsuit additionally asserts that the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Trustees knew quickly after the plans merged that the well being profit construction was not sustainable. Nonetheless, the trustees didn’t disclose that data to members of the union’s bargaining committees on the latest successor offers for the commercials contract, a brand new Netflix contract and the feature-primetime TV contract, accredited in June with $54 million of the $318 million in beneficial properties going to the well being plan.

White insisted that the COVID-19 fallout was what drove the cuts.

“The well being plan budgetary challenges we confronted had been considerably aggravated by the pandemic and manufacturing shutdown,” he added. “Had the pandemic not occurred, we’d not have wanted this stage of structural change nor wouldn’t it have wanted to occur so abruptly. Our problem turned an existential one because of the affect of the pandemic.”

White is known as within the swimsuit together with greater than three dozen different trustees, together with former SAG Presidents Richard Masur and Barry Gordon. The swimsuit didn’t title Michael Estrada, CEO of the well being plan, who advised Selection that the majority senior performers will nonetheless give you the chance to see their present doctor and proceed with their prescriptions.

“Lots of our senior performer contributors are saying the change is healthier than what they initially anticipated,” Estrada mentioned. “An enormous a part of that is that Medicare continues to be the muse for senior performers’ well being protection. This was the case and remains to be the case – no change. Lots of our contributors weren’t conscious of this essential truth.”

The well being plan misplaced about $50 million in 2018 and $50 million once more in 2019 earlier than being projected to lose $141 million this yr. Estrada mentioned the well being plan lately skilled a few 3% annual progress in contributions whereas common healthcare prices have risen by 8% to 10%.

Masur, who’s 72, advised Selection previous to the swimsuit being filed, “I had 46 years of steady protection from the SAG plan. That made me very lucky, however let’s face it — I’ve not been dwelling in most Individuals’ definition of the actual healthcare world. It’s been complicated for lots of us who had been dwelling in a really lucky bubble. I’m one among these individuals and I’m very blissful with the plan I’ve been in a position to get. In some methods it’s higher than what I might have had beneath the present plan.”

“The shutdown was an amazing catalyst,” Masur added. “It left us with no wiggle room. We needed to act shortly and decisively to protect the plan. We couldn’t watch for six months or a yr. We had a accountability to behave in the very best pursuits of the contributors. Rising prices had been definitely an issue and the pandemic dramatically accelerated it. Happily, we had been exploring sure adjustments even earlier than the pandemic hit.”

Shortly after the swimsuit was filed, a dozen high-profile members together with Mark Hamill, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Modine and Morgan Freeman, criticized the upcoming profit cuts for seniors in a “What Would You Do?” video launched by the SOS Health Plan.

Sally Kirkland, who has 250 credit and an Oscar nomination on her resume, put it bluntly: “I believe it’s downright merciless.”

Kirkland joined SAG in 1960, the identical yr the well being plan was created by producers in change for actors giving up rights to pre-1960 films. She estimates that she pulls in $80,000 a yr in residuals — that are now not counted in assembly the earnings necessities for the plan.

“Shelley Winters taught me at 18 to be a ‘union woman’ so I might all the time be impartial,” she mentioned. “Thank God for Ed Asner, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Hamill, and all the opposite saints.”

Modine, whose credit embody “Full Steel Jacket” and “Stranger Issues,” mounted an aggressive problem final yr by Membership First to incumbent SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, who has been within the high submit since 2016. She and her allies within the moderate-leaning Unite For Power and United Display screen Actors Nationwide factions have been in charge of SAG-AFTRA and SAG for a decade. He advised Selection that he might run once more subsequent yr.

“When an expensive buddy requested me to become involved and run for an area and nationwide board seat, I imagined a boardroom crammed with individuals working and getting in ‘good hassle’ on behalf of all our members,” Modine mentioned, referencing the rallying cry of Civil Rights icon John Lewis. “I used to be disheartened to witness this present president and her faction regularly preventing towards different board members. It was a tragic reflection of our nationwide politics, eerily resembling a sure, cussed, unbending aspect of a political get together. If solely the president of the union fought for our members with the identical ardour that she disparages and disregards individuals with whom she disagrees. Worse, the shortage of transparency of this present management. There isn’t a good method to say this: It stinks of dishonesty and cronyism.”