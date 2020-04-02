SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Cuts Premiums by 50% Due to Coronavirus Crisis

The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan has lower 50% from the price of premiums for the second quarter in response to the coronavirus disaster.

SAG-AFTRA members have been notified of the discount on Wednesday by way of a message from SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and nationwide government director David White. They mentioned the cuts would cowl members who had been lined as of March 1.

“The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan has introduced it’s quickly decreasing premiums by 50% throughout the second quarter (April, Could and June), for all eligible Plan I, Plan II and COBRA members lined by the Plan as of March 1, 2020. This modification is efficient on April 1, 2020,” Carteris and White mentioned.

Tens of hundreds of performers union members are lined by the plan, with eligibility primarily based on assembly earnings thresholds from the 4 most up-to-date quarters. The plan mentioned that members, besides these receiving “senior performers” protection, will save between $450 and $855 over the three months, relying on the kind of protection, and people on COBRA will save between $460 and $1,168 a month.

Carteris and White additionally recapped already introduced strikes by SAG-AFTRA to cope with the pandemic, together with dues discount, assist of the federal stimulus laws, and the SAG-AFTRA Basis and SAG-AFTRA Movement Image Gamers Welfare Fund’s creation of the COVID-19 Aid Fund for SAG-AFTRA members who’ve been impacted by this pandemic.

“We would like to begin by saying we hope you and your loved ones are staying secure and wholesome throughout this extremely difficult time. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives and successfully shut down work for thus many people,” White and Carteris mentioned. “Please know that by way of all of this, the union’s core features, together with residuals processing and contract enforcement, proceed. In March alone we processed 312,000 residuals checks totaling $73 million.”

Dues reduction was introduced on March 30, a month forward of the date for fee.

“The Could dues payments will likely be mailed as ordinary, and people who are in a position to pay on time are inspired to accomplish that,” Carteris and White mentioned. “Nevertheless, late charges will likely be waived for this dues interval, and there will likely be no antagonistic impression on members’ work eligibility all through the Could 2020 semi-annual dues interval, no matter paid-up standing. Members who request a due-date extension due to monetary hardship will likely be in a position to pay their Could dues in two equal installments due July 1 and Oct. 1.”

“There isn’t a motion wanted presently and you may resolve to delay your dues fee or not when you obtain your Could invoice within the coming weeks. The funding from dues retains our union working, permitting SAG-AFTRA to proceed working in your behalf, processing residuals funds, negotiating contracts, monitoring the protection of our broadcasters, and lobbying elected leaders to guarantee reduction payments embrace essential assist for our members.”

Carteris and White additionally mentioned that in the approaching weeks, there could also be additional motion from Congress, if vital, to present further reduction throughout this disaster.

“Your security and safety stay our highest priorities,” they mentioned. “To that finish, please concentrate on scams and people who are wanting to reap the benefits of others throughout this disaster. Collectively together with your elected management, we’ll proceed working tirelessly in your behalf.”