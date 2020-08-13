SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Makes Premium, Eligibility Changes

SAG-AFTRA’s well being plan introduced adjustments that might see premiums for members improve and guidelines round eligibility tighten. The adjustments are, in accordance with a memo despatched to union members Wednesday night time, in response to projected deficits within the tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} for 2020 and 2021.

“With out restructuring the Health Plan, we’re projecting a deficit of $141 million this 12 months and $83 million in 2021 and, by 2024, the Health Plan is projected to expire of reserves,” the memo stated. “We should forestall this from taking place.”

In response to the memo, growing healthcare prices and the shutdown of the leisure business have contributed to the well being plan’s dire state of affairs. A e-newsletter accompanying the memo, and mailed to union members, particulars the adjustments, which can embrace new eligibility necessities and the mixture of Plan I and Plan II into one healthcare plan.

One of the important adjustments seems to be in how spouses of union members are lined. In response to the e-newsletter, if a union member’s partner is obtainable medical insurance by their employer, stated partner should settle for that protection and transfer off the SAG-AFTRA plan.

The e-newsletter additionally particulars new premiums. Protection for one participant on the plan will improve to $375 per quarter; for one participant and one dependent, the premium will likely be $531 per quarter; premiums for one participant and two or extra dependents will likely be $747 per quarter.

The mix of the 2 plans eliminates the lower-threshold tier-two plan, which was out there to members who made no less than $18,040 in a 12 months. Gone too is the higher tier plan, with its $35,020 threshold. Underneath the brand new mixed plan, members would want to make $25,950 to qualify. However the change implies that staff who would qualify this 12 months for insurance coverage underneath Plan II wouldn’t be eligible subsequent 12 months on the identical earnings stage.

“We perceive that nobody welcomes the disruption of adjusting well being protection — even when comparable, more cost effective alternate options can be found — however it’s vital to notice that these contributors who lose Plan protection should still have good, inexpensive medical insurance choices,” the well being plan memo continued.