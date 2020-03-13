SAG-AFTRA Health Plans Announce No Charge for Coronavirus Testing for Participants

Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plans have introduced that there might be no cost for coronavirus testing for individuals within the plans.

The plans will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing at in-network amenities, making it free for individuals. This consists of any charges for workplace visits or telehealth visits for COVID-19 testing.

“The plans have lengthy had Telehealth protection via LiveHealth in place so individuals who’re in poor health or want care can have a telemedicine go to with a health care provider with out having to even go away their dwelling, making entry simpler and avoiding sick folks going out or to medical places of work and amenities,” the plans stated in an announcement Thursday.

The plans are operated by a board of trustees, with half representing SAG-AFTRA and half representing the manufacturing corporations. Eligibility for the plans is decided by assembly earnings thresholds throughout a four-quarter interval. The union didn’t instantly touch upon an inquiry as as to if the thresholds could be revised because of the anticipated slowdown in manufacturing because of the coronavirus disaster.

SAG-AFTRA has suspended all in-person union conferences to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus. The union introduced the transfer on Monday as a part of “social-distancing ways to assist cut back the opportunity of potential publicity or transmission via journey and attendance at face-to-face conferences.”

The initiative was introduced in an electronic mail despatched to the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members by union president Gabrielle Carteris and nationwide government director David White.