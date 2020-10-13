SAG-AFTRA Heralds Guidelines for Preventing Sexual Harassment

On the third anniversary of reviews on the Harvey Weinstein intercourse scandal, SAG-AFTRA has unveiled new assets to assist stop sexual harassment and construct safer working circumstances for members.

In a message Monday to the 160,000 members of the performers union, President Gabrielle Carteris and Nationwide Govt Director David White famous that the union has developed and launched the definitive code of conduct to stop harassment and assault within the business; put a cease to improper non-public conferences in lodge rooms and private residences; and retrained workers to supply assist to survivors who want to report an incident or who want therapeutic assets or different help.

The brand new assets embrace the information “Intercourse, Nudity & You,” a rundown of a few of the protections now afforded to performers taking pictures nude, semi-nude, simulated intercourse and intimate scenes; the “Fast Information for Scenes Involving Nudity and Simulated Intercourse”; and a pledge to work with prime intimacy coordinators on requirements for coaching and certification, constructing on the discharge earlier this 12 months of its “Requirements & Protocols for the Use of Intimacy Coordinators.” Carteris and White additionally introduced {that a} cellular app will develop into accessible later this 12 months to assist in reporting sexual harassment and figuring out abusers.

“Sadly, there may be nonetheless a lot to do and sexual harassment stays an all-too-common prevalence,” Carteris and White mentioned of their assertion. “To assist members who’ve skilled or witnessed sexual harassment within the office, SAG-AFTRA has developed a cellular app reporting instrument that can enable them to simply report these incidents and obtain referrals for therapeutic, authorized and regulation enforcement help. The app may even accumulate information to determine serial abusers. The beta model will probably be in restricted testing with members later this month, and a full launch to the membership is anticipated later this 12 months.”

The union included harassment protections in its current successor offers to its grasp contracts along with a ban on auditions in non-public residences and lodge rooms. It established a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” final 12 months in instructing its 160,000 members easy methods to cope with the difficulty.

The New York Instances and The New Yorker first printed their articles on Weinstein on Oct. 5, 2017, resulting in a number of revelations about pervasive misconduct by leisure business executives.

“Since then, numerous men and women have come ahead to reveal the business’s pervasive sexual harassment drawback, to carry perpetrators to justice and to work for actual, lasting change,” Carteris and White mentioned. “SAG-AFTRA has been there proper alongside them, creating safer working circumstances for our members and the business as a complete.”