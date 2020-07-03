SAG-AFTRA Issues ‘Do Not Work’ Order on Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’ – Variety

SAG-AFTRA has informed informed its members to refuse work on the pandemic thriller “Songbird,” produced by Michael Bay.

“Songbird” had been introduced in mid-Might as a low-budget manufacturing that will shoot in Los Angeles. The performers union introduced the “don’t work” order on Thursday for manufacturing firm On A Lark Productions LLC. It mentioned the corporate had failed to finish the signatory course of and is due to this fact not signed to any relevant SAG-AFTRA settlement. SAG-AFTRA warned members that they could possibly be disciplined in the event that they work on “Songbird.”

“As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any appearing providers or carry out any coated work for this manufacturing till additional discover from the union,” SAG-AFTRA mentioned. “Please notice, accepting employment or rendering providers on ‘Songbird; could also be thought of a violation of International Rule One. Violating this order could end in disciplinary motion in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Structure.”

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson additionally mentioned, “The producers haven’t been clear about their security protocols and that’s one thing we clearly take very critically. Additionally, as famous within the Do Not Work order, the producers haven’t but turn into signatory to our settlement. We’ve got no additional remark.”

In keeping with a printed report, “Songbird” is a near-future narrative produced by Bay with Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Studios. Adam Mason is directing from a script he wrote with Simon Boyes. The story is about two years in a future during which the pandemic has not gone away because the virus continues to mutate. ICM Companions and Endeavor have been teaming to promote “Songbird” finally month’s Digital Cannes Market.

The producers didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark relating to the SAG-AFTRA announcement.