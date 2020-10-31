SAG-AFTRA Launches Probe of Racism Allegations by Stunt Performers

The SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Board is making a job power to research allegations of racist practices within the stunt group.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris mentioned, “We’ve got heard the private tales of paintdowns, wiggings, harassment, and bias and we stand collectively to say ‘no extra’. This board recommitted itself to our mission of variety, fairness and inclusion for underrepresented stunt performers. In the present day, we’re taking decisive motion to handle these systemic points.”

The board introduced Friday evening that the job power will examine present practices and develop and advocate protocols to assist guarantee honest and equitable hiring practices inside the stunt group.

The difficulty arose a month in the past when an open letter was despatched to the board on behalf of stunt performers who’re BIPOC, girls, LGBTQ+ and folks with disabilities. Signees asserted that their abilities are neglected, denied and discredited, skilled alternatives foreclosed and careers foreshortened and requested that a particular investigative job power composed of members from each inside and out of doors the stunt group, with applicable racial, gender and geographic variety, to report again on particular measures.

“We’ve got watched from the skin as white stunt performers are painted down, suited/helmeted or males wigged in a grotesque simulation of these of us denied employment,” the Sept. 30 letter mentioned. “Fashionable-day blackface is Hollywood’s shameful secret. We’ve been taunted, ostracized, harassed and threatened merely for exhibiting up or talking up. We’ve got been shut down, shut up and shut out for much too lengthy.”

Crystal Santos, one of signers of the letter, mentioned there are about 1,480 SAG-AFTRA stunt performers in Los Angeles and a pair of,200 nationwide.

The nationwide board additionally handed a decision Friday to formally acknowledge SAG-AFTRA member volunteers {and professional} workers for his or her efforts to keep up core union operations and guarantee uninterrupted member service all through the pandemic. The decision metropolis the event of the Return to Work settlement with studios, the continued processing of members’ residuals funds, and the day-to-day efforts of all members and workers in sustaining steady union operations throughout the international pandemic.