SAG-AFTRA Leaders Call to Dismantle Racism in Wake of Floyd Murder – Variety

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and Nationwide Government Director David P. White have spoken out in opposition to the dying of George Floyd and racism in the U.S. after days of protests across the nation.

​“The homicide of George Floyd is deeply emblematic of a corrosive inequality and injustice on the coronary heart of America,” Carteris and White stated. “As protests unfold throughout the nation it isn’t sufficient to condemn injustice. It’s not sufficient to demand change. We should acknowledge that racism lives in our tradition and solely we will change that. We should converse up in the face of injustice and combat again in opposition to the indignities our fellow residents face day by day. We should be defenders and allies. We should be higher than this.”

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video utilizing his knee to pin down Floyd, has been charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter. Chauvin was captured on video urgent his knee into Floyd’s neck because the handcuffed 46-year-old Floyd repeatedly stated, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd later died on Might 25.

Floyd’s dying set off days of protests in Minneapolis and throughout the nation as demonstrators additionally spoke out in opposition to different latest killings of black women and men.

“The ugly reality is that Mr. Floyd’s killing was one amongst many murders of black folks over a few years,” Carteris and White stated. “Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Michael Brown, Jr., Marsha P. Johnson, Emmett Until, and the checklist goes painfully on and on stretching again for hundreds of years. It should finish. Black lives do matter. Our union will proceed its efforts to dismantle racism and work to construct a extra simply and equitable society for all.”​