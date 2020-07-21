SAG-AFTRA Leaders Fight Over Corey Feldman Harrassment Allegations

The SAG-AFTRA nationwide board has reprimanded Los Angeles president Patricia Richardson over her refusal to take away actor Corey Feldman, who has been accused of sexual assault, from guild’s Los Angeles native sexual harassment committee.

Feldman has issued a powerful denial of the allegations. Richardson responded by blasting the nationwide board and accused it of using a “smear tactic.”

The dust-up emerged Monday throughout the assembly of the nationwide board and stemmed from Richardson’s refusal final month to take away Feldman from the Los Angeles native’s Sexual Harassment Committee after receiving “detailed complaints” from a number of ladies.

“If SAG-AFTRA doesn’t reply appropriately to credible allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and assault reminiscent of these at difficulty, it won’t retain the power to behave as a revered, proactive pressure combatting sexual harassment, abuse and assault in our Union and our trade,” the decision mentioned.

The decision didn’t title Feldman. It mentioned SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris obtained “quite a few” separate, detailed complaints from ladies who had been topic to or witness to sexual harassment, abuse and assault by a member of the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Native who was serving on the Los Angeles Native Sexual Harassment Committee; and that a lot of these ladies had made formal complaints to regulation enforcement.

The decision additionally mentioned Richardson’s refusal to take away the “alleged perpetrator” was detrimental to the perfect pursuits of SAG-AFTRA’s members. It concluded “Be it additional resolved that the Los Angeles Native President is ordered to stop and desist from all conduct that violates Nationwide Board coverage or is in any other case detrimental to the perfect pursuits of SAG-AFTRA’s members.”

Feldman mentioned in a press release Monday, “As a sufferer myself of sexual predators and an avid spokesperson on behalf of victims in every single place, I welcome an investigation. Past that, I don’t care to dignify the alleged claims of girls who’ve been stalking me and harassing me endlessly for a while, for which I’ve contacted police.”

“My crew and I’ve been monitoring their actions for a really very long time, and we’ve recordings and emails, together with eyewitnesses who will attest to the truth that that is all a part of a covert operation to discredit, defame and ignore the claims I’ve been making for many years which have nonetheless not been investigated by LAPD or the DA of CA,” he added.

“The identical women made the identical claims 2 years in the past and it was investigated and I used to be cleared by each LAPD and the DA, and say I’m significantly disillusioned and have misplaced full religion in SAG management, that Gabrielle Carteris would abandon valuable measures I used to be attempting to implement for the long run security and safety of our kids,” Feldman concluded.

Feldman produced the documentary “My Reality: The Rape of Two Coreys,” which centered on alleged sexual assaults in opposition to him and youngster actor Corey Haim within the 1980s. The movie, directed by Brian Herzlinger, was launched earlier this 12 months. Haim died in 2010.

Richardson has been at odds with Carteris in recent times. Carteris defeated Richardson within the 2017 presidential election and Richardson has been main the battle in opposition to ratification of the union’s film-television contract. Members have till Wednesday at 5 pm PDT to vote on the deal, on which Carteris served as head of the negotiating committee.

“We now have 48 hours left to vote on the proposed 2020 TV/Theatrical Contract. One of many largest issues that folk have is the obvious omission of fundamental security within the space of intimacy scenes, sexual harassment and nudity,” Richardson mentioned Monday. “What’s taking place tonight is the oldest trick within the guide. We’re not going to let a ridiculous and deceitful smear tactic, distract us from the true work that this union ought to be doing, defending performers when they’re at their most weak.”