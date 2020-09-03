SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify TV Animation Contracts

SAG-AFTRA members have ratified successor tv animation contracts with the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers.

Members authorised the three-year agreements by a vote of 87.68% to 12.32%, the performers union introduced Wednesday evening.

“This can be a sturdy, future-focused settlement with important good points for our members,” stated SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “It applies scale wages to extra productions, lowers price range thresholds for half-hour HBSVOD applications and delivers further cash for the usage of interstitial applications in new media.”

The good points within the contract mirrored these within the new grasp contract for primetime TV and have movies, which was ratified in July with 75% assist from members. These included wage will increase of two.5% within the first yr, 3% within the second and three% within the third; a 26% hike in residuals for high-budget animated applications made for subscription streaming providers like Amazon Prime and Hulu; and discount of the price range threshold that triggers high-budget protection for half-hour animated applications made for subscription streamers from $550,000 to $500,000.

The contract features a 1% enhance within the contribution charge to the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan and optionally available wage diversions within the second and third years that enable the union to shift 0.5% from the wage enhance to the contribution charge for the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan or the SAG-Producers Pension Plan/AFTRA Retirement Fund. The Well being Plan Trustees have been beneath hearth in current weeks over their plans to lift eligibility thresholds on account of greater healthcare prices.

“The trade is altering, and our contracts are altering with it,” stated SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez. “Constructing off of our profitable TV/theatrical negotiations, the brand new animation contracts place members to develop residuals from subscription streaming providers — the realm of best progress.”